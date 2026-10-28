Firms to be required to deposit severance funds starting in 2028

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Foreign currency deposits rise hit record high
Korea's foreign currency deposits rose to a record $154.7 billion in September, led by a surge in U.S. dollar savings from exporters and brokerage funds.
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Population mobility down 10% in September to lowest level in 53 yrs
Only 444,000 Koreans moved in September, as weaker home sales, limited supply and an aging population curbed mobility.
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Korea to lift hoarding bans on urea, medical goods as supplies stabilize
The government will end restrictions on stockpiling urea and medical supplies as inventories remain stable after Iran war-related supply concerns.
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Most of the month’s pay vanishes within 10 days of payday, data shows
Nearly 80 percent of workers' monthly pay leaves checking accounts within 10 days, with young adults facing the tightest financial squeeze.