Financial Security Institute reports data leak following hacking attack

The leaked information reportedly came from the Financial Security Institute's website used to conduct security assessments of financial institutions.

Korea’s state-run Financial Security Institute (FSI) reported a data leak following a hacking attack targeting its security assessment system, officials said on Tuesday.

The FSI, which oversees financial information provided by banks and insurers, detected the breach the previous day, according to financial authorities.

The leaked information reportedly came from the FSI’s website used to conduct security assessments of financial institutions.

Officials said that some information related to the security status submitted by financial firms may have been compromised.





Yonhap



