Finance minister stresses need to address supply chain stability

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Korea likely to continue solid growth driven by robust chip exports
The Bank of Korea raised its growth forecasts as robust semiconductor exports boost incomes and broader domestic demand.
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Korea delays CPTPP bid amid farmer backlash
President Lee Jae Myung has halted a planned 2026 application to the Pacific trade pact, prioritizing trust with farmers and fishers over an immediate push for export diversification.
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Korea joins 14 economies in pact against industrial overcapacity
The group will coordinate responses to excess production in EVs, batteries, solar panels, chemicals and foundational chips.
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Lee orders Korea to delay CPTPP membership application this year
President Lee Jae Myung called for consultations with farmers and fishers before Seoul considers joining the 12-nation trade pact.