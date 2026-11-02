Finance Minister, Hyundai chief discuss tax breaks to accelerate Korea’s EV industry

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Lee Hyoung-il, left, shakes hands with Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung during a visit to Hyundai Motor's research center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 2. MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE

Officials explored incentives for locally produced EVs as Korea seeks to strengthen its edge in next-generation mobility.

Korea's Finance Minister met with the head of Hyundai Motor Group to discuss ways to develop the country's EV industry, along with government tax incentives for the sector, sources said Monday.

Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il met with Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung for about 20 minutes ahead of a roundtable at the company's research center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, according to the sources.

During the meeting, the two also exchanged views on applying tax cuts for EVs produced in the country, the sources said.

The Finance Ministry said Hyundai Motor Group also briefed Lee on its plans to develop next-generation EVs and autonomous vehicles.

The roundtable, attended by representatives from other automakers, was part of the government's efforts to gather industry views on EVs and autonomous driving technology.

"EVs are the next battleground for the country to revive its growth potential," Lee said at the roundtable, stressing that the country needs to secure technologies on par with those of advanced nations within two or three years.

In response, business officials called for prompt government-led measures to help local firms remain competitive globally, suggesting tax deductions for domestically produced EVs.





Yonhap