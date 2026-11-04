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Fears of U.S. data center curbs drag Korean chip stocks lower — as it happened

Korean stocks look to Wall Street’s response to the Democrats’ midterm sweep. Stay with us here for live updates.

JIN MIN-JI
JIN MIN-JI BUSINESS REPORTER
PARK EUN-JEE
PARK EUN-JEE HEAD OF BUSINESS DESK
Published Modified
A screen in Hana Bank’s trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi and chip stocks at the market close on Thursday.
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