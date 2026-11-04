Fears of U.S. data center curbs drag Korean chip stocks lower — as it happened

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Kospi sinks below the waves as U.S. 'Blue tsunami' soaks Korean tech shares
Korean stocks tumbled as foreign selling hammered chipmakers amid concerns that U.S. data center regulations could slow AI investment.
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Chip boom drives Korea's monthly current account surplus to record $61.5 billion
Korea posted a monthly current account surplus of $61.46 billion in September, surpassing $60 billion for the first time in history, with its third quarter surplus reaching $149.65 billion to exceed the $123.05 billion recorded for all of last year.
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Key financial policymakers to monitor U.S. policies for shifts in AI, trade after ‘blue wave’
The Finance Ministry and other agencies vowed to track shifts that may affect the semiconductor industry.
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Korea's stock markets to open an hour later on Nov. 19 due to college entrance exam
On Nov. 19, trading on the Kospi and Kosdaq will begin at 10 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m., and the aftermarket trading session will begin at 5 p.m. and close at 8 p.m.