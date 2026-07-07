Fastest to one billion fliers

Read more
-
The sky's no limit: Incheon airport tops 1 billion passengers
The Korean hub hit the milestone in just over 25 years, faster than major global rivals including Changi, Narita and Dubai.
-
Samsung Electronics chief sets off to Sun Valley Conference as AI race heats up
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong left for the annual Sun Valley Conference as global tech leaders weigh AI supply chains and Samsung reports record quarterly revenue.
-
Chip cluster site scouting in Gwangju
Government officials visited a site near Gwangju Military Airport on July 7 to assess the proposed location for a semiconductor cluster.
-
Samsung's blowout quarter fails to excite investors bracing for memory slowdown
The chipmaker's operating profit in the April-to-June period surged 19-fold, but analysts warn the pace of growth in the chip upcycle is beginning to slow.