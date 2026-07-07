Fastest to one billion fliers

Incheon International Airport reached 1 billion cumulative passengers just 25 years and three months after opening, the fastest pace among major global hub airports.

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Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2 is packed with travelers on July 7. The airport, which opened in 2001, has set the fastest record among major global hub airports by reaching a cumulative 1 billion passengers in 25 years and 3 months since its opening.

Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2 is packed with travelers on July 7. The airport, which opened in 2001, has set the fastest record among major global hub airports by reaching a cumulative 1 billion passengers in 25 years and 3 months since its opening.

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