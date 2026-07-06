Falling fuel fees

A passenger walks through the domestic terminal at Gimpo International Airport on July 6. Korean Air announced the same day that it will charge a fuel surcharge of 16,500 won ($11) on domestic flights for tickets issued in August. The surcharge, which had surged to a record high following the conflict in the Middle East, has been on a downward trend after being cut to 24,200 won in July. YONHAP