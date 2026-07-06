Falling fuel fees

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Seoul's Sky Observatory
Visitors can now take in views of Deoksu Palace and central Seoul from the new observatory on City Hall’s eighth and ninth floors, open weekdays without reservations.
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Holy mackerel!
The Oceans Ministry is dispatching a delegation to Norway and other major producers through July 17 to help secure supply and ease rising mackerel prices.
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Gasoline prices fall below 1,900 won a liter for first time in three months
Cooling global oil prices and government stabilization measures have pushed nationwide gasoline and diesel costs lower after months of war-driven increases.
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i-dle unveils sun-soaked sound at 'We made' showcase — in pictures
The five-member group performed the title track "Gimme Dat Love" for the first time and answered questions from reporters at a media showcase in Seoul.