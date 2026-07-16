Faker named ambassador for esports' biggest events through 2028

Faker, whose real name is Lee Sang-hyeok, is seen at League of Legends Worlds 2025 Finals on Nov. 08, 2025 in Chengdu, China. RIOT GAMES

The League of Legends icon will join footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen to promote tournaments including the Esports World Cup and Esports Nations Cup.

Faker, the most decorated player in League of Legends history, has been named a game ambassador for the Esports World Cup and the Esports Nations Cup through 2028, the events' Saudi-backed organizer said Thursday.

The T1 star, whose real name is Lee Sang-hyeok, joins football star Cristiano Ronaldo and chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen in the Esports Foundation's ambassador program. Together, the three are meant to promote a global competitive culture that spans traditional sport, competitive gaming and esports.

As a game ambassador, Faker will represent players across the foundation's international tournaments, athlete support programs, media activities and leadership forums, and help strengthen ties among players, fans and industry groups.

President Lee Jae Myung and Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok pose for a photo at the Blue House in Jan. 02. JOINT PRESS CORPS

“You can't talk about esports without mentioning Faker,” the foundation's CEO, Ralf Reichert, said. “He is the defining athlete of competitive gaming: a champion whose excellence, discipline and longevity have inspired an entire generation.”

Faker has competed for T1 for more than a decade and remains one of the sport's top players.

Faker, whose real name is Lee Sang-hyeok, at the Mid-season Invitational in Daejeon on July 1. RIOT GAMES

“Competition has shaped my life, and I am proud to join the Esports Foundation as Game Ambassador,” Faker said. “I want to continue competing for the biggest titles with T1 while representing the players and fans who have helped esports grow worldwide.”

Faker has won six League of Legends World Championships, two Mid-Season Invitationals and 10 titles in Korea's top league, the LCK. He also won the inaugural League of Legends event at the Esports World Cup in 2024 and is chasing a second title at this year's edition.

The Esports World Cup is taking place in Paris this year, its first time being held outside Saudi Arabia where it launched in 2024. Now in its third edition, the tournament runs from July 6 to Aug. 23 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles and carries a record $75 million prize pool. This year's program spans 25 tournaments in 24 games, including League of Legends, Call of Duty, PUBG, Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, Overwatch, Valorant, Fortnite and Dota 2.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Faker, whose real name is Lee Sang-hyeok, pose for a photo at the T1 Base Camp in Mapo District, western Seoul on June 5. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The Esports Nations Cup, a biennial national team competition also created by the foundation, will hold its first edition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November.





BY KIM HYO-KYOUNG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



