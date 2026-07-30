Fair trade watchdog to probe unfair pricing in wedding industry

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Bill Gates plans Korea visit for talks with prime minister
The Microsoft co-founder is expected to visit as early as next month to meet with Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, according to industry sources.
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Samsung's AI memory boom delivers record $62B quarterly profit
A 19-fold profit surge underscores how tight memory supply has reshaped the market
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With Chinese humanoid robots banned from U.S., can Atlas chart a path to the lead in the market?
Washington expanded its crackdown over security, data and supply chain concerns, opening the door for the likes of Boston Dynamics' Atlas to benefit.
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Mirae Asset welcomes newest cohort of scholarship recipients
Mirae Asset Park Hyeon Joo Foundation welcomed a new group of scholarship recipients who will study abroad and produce content on local economies, finance and culture.