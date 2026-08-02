Fair trade watchdog approves Korail's takeover of SR

A coupled KTX train, left, and an SRT train are parked at Seoul Station in Jung District, central Seoul, on May 15. YONHAP

According to the Fair Trade Commission, Korail, as a state-run company subject to government oversight, is unlikely to abuse its market position or adversely affect consumers.

Korea’s antitrust watchdog on Sunday approved the takeover of SR by Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail), saying that the deal is unlikely to hinder competition in the transportation industry.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said that the decision was based on the fact that Korail, as a state-run company subject to government oversight, is unlikely to abuse its market position or adversely affect consumers.

Korail is a state-run railway operator whose trains mainly depart from Seoul Station. SR is a company in which the government holds a 58.95 percent stake, with Korail owning the remaining shares.

SR operates the Super Rapid Train, or SRT, which departs from Suseo Station in southern Seoul.

“Above all, the high-speed rail industry is significantly regulated by the Railroad Service Act and other related laws,” the FTC said, noting that Korail serves a public interest.

The watchdog also pointed out that ticket fares cannot exceed ceilings set by the transport and finance ministries, noting that KORAIL cannot unilaterally raise fares.

KORAIL also cannot reduce the number of seats, cut service frequency or change service routes without approval from the land minister.

The FTC and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, meanwhile, signed a memorandum of understanding the same day to continue monitoring Korail’s business operations after the takeover.

The takeover is expected to be completed in September.





Yonhap