Fair Trade Commission approves Hanwha's acquisition of additional KAI stakes

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Kospi rebounds as tech shares overcome rate hike fears
The Kospi closed higher after Samsung Electronics and SK hynix gained, despite renewed concerns over U.S. rate hikes and Middle East tensions.
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Next stop, integration: KTX, SRT coupler set for Sept. 1
Korea’s high-speed rail operators Korail and SR merge Tuesday, with more seats planned and safety oversight strengthened.
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SK hynix weighs joint memory plant in Japan as part of overseas expansion efforts
In his announcement, SK Group Chairmen Chey Tae-won did not elaborate on potential partners, specific locations or what products would be made.
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Extreme heat is changing where Koreans shop — and when they do it
Extreme heat is shifting spending to mornings, evenings and online, while cafes and department stores become air-conditioned refuges.