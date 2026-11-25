The albums for the soundtrack of Netflix’s animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025) are displayed at Kyobo Book Centre’s Hottracks in central Seoul on March 16. NEWS1

Korea’s largest bookstore chain will close its online and physical music stores early next year as listeners shift to digital platforms.

No more waiting in lines for that latest album drop. Kyobo Book Centre — Korea's largest bookstore chain, which also sells stationery and music albums — is pulling out of the music retail business after more than three decades as consumers increasingly turn to digital music services.

“We will stop purchasing new albums by the end of this year and close both our online music store and physical music stores nationwide early next year,” a Kyobo Book Centre representative said on Wednesday.

The company has also sent text messages to some customers who preordered albums to notify them that their orders would be automatically canceled.

Kyobo Book Centre established a subsidiary specializing in album and stationery sales in 1991. The bookseller opened its first Hottracks record shop at its Gwanghwamun branch in central Seoul the following year and expanded into online sales in 1999.

The business, however, struggled as music consumption shifted from physical albums to online music platforms.

Consequently, Hottracks was absorbed into Kyobo Book Centre in 2023 and has since operated solely as a brand, not as an independent subsidiary.

The bookseller reportedly plans to focus on its book and stationery businesses going forward. Existing music retail spaces will also be converted into areas for selling books or stationery.





BY CHOI MIN-JI [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]