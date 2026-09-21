Exports up 78% in first 20 days of September on robust chip shipments

Containers are stacked at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 6. YONHAP

Korea's exports surged 78 percent in the first 20 days of September, led by a 259 percent jump in semiconductor shipments.

Korea's exports surged 78 percent from a year earlier in the first 20 days of September, customs data showed Monday, driven by strong shipments of semiconductors.

Outbound shipments reached $71.4 billion in the Sept. 1 to 20 period, soaring from $40 billion posted in the same period in 2025, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

It marked the highest volume for the 20-day tally, with the previous record standing at $61.7 billion posted in June this year.

Imports went up 26.7 percent on year to $48.4 billion over the cited period, resulting in a trade surplus of $23 billion.

By product, exports of chips shot up 259 percent to reach $34.12 billion.

Exports of petroleum products and cars went up 47.8 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively, to $4 billion and $3.73 billion.

Other major winners included steel products and ships, whose exports increased 8 percent and 63 percent, respectively.

Exports of mobile devices, on the other hand, fell 0.4 percent to $1.24 billion.

By destination, exports to China more than doubled to $16.6 billion, with those to the United States also surging 118 percent to $14.2 billion.

The accumulated exports through Sunday this year, meanwhile, came to $764.9 billion, with the trade surplus reaching $225.5 billion.





Yonhap