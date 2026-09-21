Exports up 78% in first 20 days of September on robust chip shipments

Korea's exports surged 78 percent in the first 20 days of September, led by a 259 percent jump in semiconductor shipments.

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평택항에 쌓여있는 컨테이너 (평택=연합뉴스) 홍기원 기자 = 우리나라 수출이 9월 초를 기점으로 지난해 연간 실적을 일찌감치 돌파하며 역대 최대 기록을 갈아치웠다. 산업통상부와 관세청은 5일 오후 1시 현재 올해 누적 수출액이 7천94억달러로 집계됐다고 밝혔다. 역대 최대였던 지난해 연간 전체 수출액(7천93억달러)을 117일 앞당겨 달성한 것이다. 사진은 6일 경기도 평택항에 컨테이너가 쌓여있는 모습. 2026.9.6 xanadu@yna.co.kr/2026-09-06 12:11:18/Media Only
Containers are stacked at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 6.

Korea's exports surged 78 percent from a year earlier in the first 20 days of September, customs data showed Monday, driven by strong shipments of semiconductors.

Outbound shipments reached $71.4 billion in the Sept. 1 to 20 period, soaring from $40 billion posted in the same period in 2025, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

It marked the highest volume for the 20-day tally, with the previous record standing at $61.7 billion posted in June this year.

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Imports went up 26.7 percent on year to $48.4 billion over the cited period, resulting in a trade surplus of $23 billion.

By product, exports of chips shot up 259 percent to reach $34.12 billion.

Exports of petroleum products and cars went up 47.8 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively, to $4 billion and $3.73 billion.

Other major winners included steel products and ships, whose exports increased 8 percent and 63 percent, respectively.

Exports of mobile devices, on the other hand, fell 0.4 percent to $1.24 billion.

By destination, exports to China more than doubled to $16.6 billion, with those to the United States also surging 118 percent to $14.2 billion.

The accumulated exports through Sunday this year, meanwhile, came to $764.9 billion, with the trade surplus reaching $225.5 billion.


Yonhap

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