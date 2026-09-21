Exports up 78% in first 20 days of September on robust chip shipments

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Cramming in some extra coding: Job seekers turn to AI boot camps as hiring gets tougher
As entry-level hiring grows tougher, young Koreans are turning to intensive, government-backed coding programs to gain workplace-ready skills.
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Chuseok shoppers are cutting corners — and cuts of meat
Rising food prices are pushing Korean households to buy imported meats, cheaper cuts and smaller portions ahead of Chuseok.
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Producer prices rise 0.2% as heat wave lifts farm costs
Korea's producer price index rose 0.2% in August as a prolonged heat wave drove up agricultural, livestock and fisheries prices, Bank of Korea data showed.
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Korea extends fuel tax cuts through November
The government will keep fuel tax reductions in place for two more months to ease household costs amid Middle East-driven oil price volatility.