Exports to India jump over 30% in first 8 months on chip demand

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Warmth of Chuseok table gives way to cooked wallets as food prices rise
From vegetables and fruits to beef and seafood, hikes come on the back of supply constraints caused by severe heat wave conditions.
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Krafton pledges additional $250 million to India
The PUBG publisher plans to expand investments in Indian gaming, digital content, physical AI and humanoid robotics over the next four years.
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More than half of unemployed young Koreans report experiencing burnout, survey finds
Among unemployed respondents, 68.4 percent named career anxiety as the main cause of their burnout, 9.9 percent selected disillusionment with work and 7.1 percent listed work-life imbalance.
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Keep the change: BOK mulls cutting coin production as rejection at stores dents circulation
Transactions using the smallest legal tender is falling, and rising material prices mean minting costs more than they're actually worth.