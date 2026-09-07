Exports to India jump over 30% in first 8 months on chip demand

Cargo containers are piled up at Busan Port on Aug. 18. YONHAP

Korean shipments to India rose through August as demand for semiconductors and AI infrastructure grew.

Korea's exports to India jumped more than 30 percent in the first eight months of the year from the same period in 2025, driven by strong demand for semiconductors, a government agency said Monday.

Korean shipments to India rose 30.8 percent on year to $16.8 billion from January through August compared to $12.84 billion last year, according to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra).

India is stepping up investment in AI, data centers and related infrastructure under its "Make in India" initiative, as it seeks to become a global manufacturing hub, Kotra said.

Korean chipmakers and materials, parts and equipment companies have expanded their presence in the Indian market amid the country's industrial push, it said.

"The strong performance of exports to India clearly shows that Korean companies will have more business opportunities in the fast-growing market amid the ongoing reorganization of global supply chains," said Kotra President and Chief Executive Officer Kang Kyung-sung.

Kotra aims to help increase bilateral trade between Korea and India to $50 billion by 2030, Kang said, with opportunities spanning sectors from semiconductors to consumer goods.

In April, President Lee Jae Myung held a summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India, where the two leaders agreed to accelerate negotiations to upgrade their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, with a goal of doubling bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.

Imports from India rose 16.2 percent to $5.03 billion in the January to August period from $4.33 billion a year earlier, bringing total bilateral trade to $21.8 billion.





Yonhap