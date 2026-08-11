Exports surge in first 10 days of August on chip sales

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Samsung eyes $71B in returns, SK hynix may follow suit as chipmakers loosen purse strings
The latest shareholder return policies could result in an increase in the payout of up to 10-fold, which could benefit consumer sentiment.
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Lee orders Gwangju Air Base cleared for chip complex by mid-2028
President Lee Jae Myung told the Defense Ministry to shift Gwangju Air Base operations by mid-2028 to speed construction of a massive semiconductor complex backed by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.
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Hanwha Group surpasses 15 percent stake in Korea Aerospace Industries
Fifteen percent is the threshold at which a conglomerate buying into a publicly listed company must file for an antitrust review with the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
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Can the Galaxy Z Fold 8 make Samsung cool with the iPhone generation?
The Korean maker’s latest lineup is gaining ground among younger consumers, particularly women in the 20s and 30s.