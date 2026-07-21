Exports rise 52% in first 20 days of July as overseas semiconductor shipments nearly triple

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Korean graduates' job crisis deepens as first-time seekers pile up
More than 480,000 university graduates were unemployed in the second quarter as weak entry-level hiring and rising AI adoption darken prospects for young job seekers in Korea.
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Starting price for Seoul's top 1% of apartments reaches 4.7 billion won
A new Zigbang analysis shows Seoul’s top-tier apartment entry price far outpaces Gyeonggi and other regions, even as luxury home prices edged down from a year earlier.
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Gov't to leverage economic network to address trade uncertainties
Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said that relevant ministries would implement the memorandums of understanding signed as part of shuttle diplomacy.
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Korea's per capita GDP nears $40,000, but Taiwan pulls further ahead
The metric is set for its fastest growth in five years on a confluence of factors, including SK hynix's U.S. listing and a potential strengthening of the won.