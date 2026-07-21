Exports rise 52% in first 20 days of July as overseas semiconductor shipments nearly triple

Outbound shipments reached $54.9 billion from July 1 to Monday compared to the $36 billion tallied in the same period last year.

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수출 물가, 12개월 만에 상승세 멈춰 (부산=연합뉴스) 강선배 기자 = 15일 한국은행에 따르면 지난달 수출물가지수는 전월보다 소폭 오르며 12개월 만에 보합세를 보였다. 수입물가지수는 전월보다 4.4% 하락했다. 이는 3년 6개월만 최고 하락 폭이다. 사진은 이날 부산항 신선대, 감만부두에 컨테이너가 가득 쌓여 있는 모습. 2026.7.15 sbkang@yna.co.kr/2026-07-15 10:37:58/
Rows of cargo containers fill Sinseondae Terminal in Busan Port on July 15.

Korea’s exports rose 52.3 percent from a year earlier in the first 20 days of July as overseas shipments of semiconductors nearly tripled due to the ongoing AI boom, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Outbound shipments reached $54.9 billion from July 1 to Monday compared to the $36 billion tallied in the same period last year, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports went up 20 percent on year to $42.7 billion over the cited period, resulting in a trade surplus of $12.2 billion.

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By sector, exports of semiconductors continued to lead overall gains by jumping 180 percent to $22.1 billion.

Outbound shipments of petroleum products moved up 33.4 percent to $3.41 billion, while exports of automobiles fell 10.6 percent to $3.24 billion.

Exports of steel products and ships rose 11.1 percent and 70.8 percent, respectively, to $2.64 billion and $2.44 billion.

By destination, exports to China nearly doubled to $13.3 billion, and those to the United States rose 39.6 percent to $8.96 billion.

Cumulative exports this year through Monday came to $551.2 billion, up 48.7 percent from a year earlier.


Yonhap

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