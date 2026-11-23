Export and import cargo is stacked at Sinseondae Pier in Nam District, Busan, on Nov. 19, the day that the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said that Korea's exports this year had topped $1 trillion. Korea is the fourth country to reach that annual mark after the United States, Germany and China. YONHAP

Outbound shipments reached $77.4 billion in the first 20 days of November, up from $38.4 billion a year ago and marking the highest figure for the first 20 days of any month.

Korea’s exports more than doubled during the first 20 days of November, with shipments of semiconductors surging to a record high, customs data showed on Monday.

Outbound shipments reached $77.4 billion from Nov. 1 through Friday, up from $38.4 billion a year ago, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.

That marks the highest figure for the first 20 days of any month.

The daily average export value in terms of business days also reached $4.84 billion, the highest for the first 20 days of any month.

The combined exports from Jan. 1 through Friday came to $1.01 trillion, up 63.2 percent from a year earlier.

Imports also jumped 39.4 percent on year to $50.3 billion over the cited period, resulting in a trade surplus of $27.1 billion.

By sector, chip exports nearly quadrupled to $38.5 billion, setting a record for the period.

As a result, chip exports accounted for 49.7 percent of the country’s total outbound shipments, a sharp increase of 24.3 percentage points from a year earlier.

Shipments of petroleum products surged 91.9 percent to $4.13 billion, and those of computer peripherals jumped 330.5 percent to $3.67 billion.

Meanwhile, automobile exports dropped 5.6 percent to $3.59 billion.

By destination, exports to China soared 145.6 percent to $20 billion, and those to the United States spiked 142.7 percent to $16.4 billion.

Shipments to Vietnam and Taiwan rose 85.8 percent and 149.7 percent, respectively.





Yonhap