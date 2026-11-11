Exports more than double in 1st 10 days of November

Cargo is stacked at Busan North Port on Nov. 1. Korea’s exports more than doubled on-year in the first 10 days of November, according to customs data released on Nov. 11. YONHAP

Korea’s exports more than doubled in the first 10 days of November, driven by semiconductors and putting annual shipments on track to top $1 trillion.

Korea's exports more than doubled in the first 10 days of November from a year earlier, customs data showed Wednesday, bringing the country closer to reaching $1 trillion in annual exports.

Outbound shipments reached $33.5 billion between Nov. 1 and 10, compared with $15.7 billion a year earlier, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.

It was the highest export value recorded for the first 10 days of any November.

Imports rose 45 percent on year to $24.7 billion over the cited period, resulting in a trade surplus of $8.8 billion.

By sector, exports of chips soared 331.2 percent to $16.6 billion.

Semiconductors accounted for 49.7 percent of the total outbound shipments, up 25.3 percentage points from a year earlier.

Outbound shipments of petroleum products also more than doubled to $2 billion over the period.

Exports of cars, on the other hand, fell 4.3 percent to $1.4 billion.

By destination, exports to China vaulted 148 percent to $9.16 billion, while those to the United States surged 163.6 percent to $6.79 billion.

Cumulative exports this year through Tuesday, meanwhile, reached $963.6 billion, putting South Korea on track to surpass $1 trillion in annual exports for the first time ever.

The cumulative trade surplus over the same period stood at $303.7 billion.





Yonhap