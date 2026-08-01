Exports jump 63% in July to post second-highest monthly total ever

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Gov’t weighing options to protect movement in Hormuz, national security adviser says
Seoul says it is considering surveillance and support measures near the strait in talks with Washington, which has not made a specific request.
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Korea output, spending and investment rebound, though recovery doubts linger
Industrial production, retail sales and facility investment all rose in June, though officials cautioned it is too early to call it a sustained recovery.
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Manufacturing optimism leads July business sentiment rebound: BOK
Confidence rose on strong semiconductor exports, though nonmanufacturing sentiment remained below 100.
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Card spending for second quarter up 7.6 percent
Stock market gains, solid corporate earnings and higher prices contributed to a rise in consumer and business card spending compared to last year.