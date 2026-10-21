Exports double in 1st 20 days of October on robust chip shipments

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Seoul apartment tax bills hit record high, led by wealthy southern districts
Seoul apartment property taxes topped 3 trillion won for the first time, with nearly half paid by owners in Gangnam, Seocho and Songpa.
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Producer prices up for 2nd month in September
Korea’s producer prices rose for a second straight month in September as Chuseok demand lifted agricultural, livestock and fisheries costs.
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Central bank to expand cooperation with Bank of England on tokenization
Korea and Britain will expand cooperation on tokenized payments and settlement projects, including Project Agora and Project Hangang.
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Too old, but not old enough: Koreans in their 40s face job market squeeze, support blind spot
Employment losses, early retirements and limited support programs are leaving midlife workers caught between youth and senior job policies.