Exim Bank wasted up to 30 billion won on FX bond fees: State auditor

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Kospi closes lower to snap 5-day winning streak
The decline came as investors locked in profits on large-cap stocks due to fading hopes for a deal to end the war between the United States and Iran.
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Monthly Kospi turnover drops to lowest level for year in August
The average daily turnover on Korea's main stock market fell to 25.7 trillion won ($18.2 billion) in August following July's slump.
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Kospi opens higher on tech gains despite inflation concerns, dimmed hopes for U.S.-Iran peace deal
The Kospi rose 149.83 points, or 2 percent, to 7,127.77 at the opening bell.
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As investors lost big, Korea Exchange and brokerages reaped over 100 billion won on chip ETFs
Fees collected between the single-stock leveraged products’ release on May 27 and the end of July amounted to 117.26 billion won ($83 million).