An employee organizes cups of takeout coffee in a cafe in Seoul on Dec. 18, 2025. NEWS1

The number of applications per part-time posting in Korea has surged nearly 75 percent as young job seekers find fewer openings and employers favor experienced workers.

Even part-time jobs are becoming harder to land in Korea with business owners looking for experienced hires for their part-time positions.

Each part-time job posting received an average of 7.5 applications from January through October this year, up 74.4 percent from 4.3 per opening during the same period in 2023, according to data from part-time job search platform Albamon.

Competition has intensified steadily. The average number of applications per posting rose to 5.3 in 2024, 6.9 last year and 7.5 this year.

New part-time job postings increased 6.3 percent from a year earlier during the first 10 months of this year, but applications rose much faster at 15.2 percent.

Job seekers are already feeling the squeeze.

A job seeker surnamed Lee applied for more than 30 part-time positions at cafes, convenience stores and bakeries over the past month. None offered them a job.

“Most rejected me at the application stage, and even the places where I managed to get an interview ended up hiring someone with experience,” Lee said. “It’s frustrating that even part-time jobs favor people with experience.”

The trend follows several years of shrinking demand for workers. New postings on Albamon fell 22.8 percent in 2023, 6.3 percent in 2024 and 9.9 percent last year. Applications rose 33.4 percent, 19.3 percent and 14.1 percent over the same three years, respectively.

The tightening market comes as Korea’s broader youth employment slump continues. The number of employed young people has fallen for 48 consecutive months.

Temporary and daily jobs among people in their 20s have been hit particularly hard.

The number of people in their 20s working temporary jobs or gig work fell 16.2 percent from a year earlier to 934,000 last month, according to a JoongAng Ilbo analysis of Ministry of Data and Statistics data.

Delivery workers in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, as seen on Dec. 27, 2022. NEWS1

The decline was far steeper than the 3.3 percent drop in the population in its 20s over the same period. Regular employment among people in their 20s also fell 2.4 percent.

Weak domestic demand and a prolonged slump among small businesses have contributed to the shortage of part-time openings.

Seoul had 507,138 restaurants, retail stores and service businesses in the second quarter, down 26,605, or 5 percent, from two years earlier, according to the Seoul Commercial District Analysis Service. These are the kinds of businesses that typically employ large numbers of part-time workers.

“Businesses are cutting back on new hiring because of the slump among small businesses and rising labor costs, but the number of people looking for part-time work continues to grow because of higher living costs and weaker youth employment,” a representative at Albamon said.

A job seeker looks at recruitment postings at a job fair in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 15 NEWS1

A widening mismatch between the jobs young people want and the sectors that need workers is also making the market less efficient.

Restaurant owners increasingly say they receive applications mainly from foreign workers and struggle to recruit Korean part-timers. Restaurant work was once one of the most common part-time jobs for university students. However, young job seekers now increasingly favor office positions, jobs with lighter workloads or work that could strengthen their résumés.

Applications for part-time office jobs rose 23.5 percent from a year earlier during the first 10 months of this year — well above the 15.2 percent increase across all sectors, according to Albamon. The average number of applications for each office job also climbed from 8.8 in 2023 to 14.3 this year.

Experts say employment support should change as young people become more selective about the part-time work they take.

“Young people today avoid part-time jobs with poor working conditions and prefer positions that can later count toward their careers,” Yoon Dong-yeol, professor at Konkuk University’s department of business administration, said. “The government should go beyond simply providing public-sector jobs or basic vocational training and help create opportunities for young people to gain actual work experience inside companies.”





BY NAM SOO HYOUN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]