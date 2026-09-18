E-payments rise over 12 percent in H1: BOK

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Korea’s public deficit widens for 6th straight year in 2025: BOK
The country’s public account shortfall grew to 83.1 trillion won ($60 billion) as health care spending and local government transfers increased.
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Foreigners snap 7-month sell-off of Korean stocks
Foreign investors bought a net 340 billion won in Korean shares in August, ending a seven-month selling streak.
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Kospi opens sharply higher on eased inflation woes
The U.S. Fed's rate hike and a dip in oil prices have eased inflation fears.
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Kospi dips 0.04% as investors take breather in wake of U.S. rate hike
The benchmark index slid 2.56 points to close at 6.715.41 following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first key rate move in over three years.