E-payments rise over 12 percent in H1: BOK

An image of Apple Pay processing through an iPhone APPLE

Daily electronic financial transactions rose 12.8 percent in the first half as more consumers used internet, mobile and card payments.

The amount of payments made electronically in Korea increased by more than 12 percent in the first half of the year from a year earlier, central bank data showed Friday, as a growing number of people engaged in contact-free commerce.

The daily average amount of electronic financial transactions came to 1.72 trillion won ($1.24 billion) in the January-to-June period, up 12.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.

The daily average number of electronic financial transactions jumped 12.1 percent on year to 36.75 million over the cited period.

Electronic financial transactions include all internet and mobile-based payments, as well as purchases made with electronic credit and debit cards.





Yonhap