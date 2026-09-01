E-Land Park to open luxury Grand Kensington resort with Picasso ceramics exhibition

E-Land Park will open the members-only Grand Kensington Seorak Beach luxury resort in October, featuring a private beach and a permanent public exhibition of more than 130 Picasso ceramic works.

E-Land Park will open the Grand Kensington Seorak Beach, the brand's first Grand Kensington luxury resort, featuring a permanent exhibition of more than 130 ceramic works by famed modern artist Pablo Picasso.

The Grand Kensington Seorak Beach is set to open in October as the first property under the luxury brand launched by E-Land Park. It will operate exclusively for members, with a 1-kilometer (0.6-mile) private beach directly accessible from the hotel property.

The resort will have 72 rooms across four categories, including a 461-square-meter (4,962-square-foot) penthouse with a 270-degree panoramic view of the ocean, as well as pool houses, master suites and ocean suites.

Pablo Picasso's pottery work set to be exhibited at Grand Kensington Seorak Beach E-LAND PARK

The resort will also house Korea’s largest collection of Picasso ceramics that will shed light on Picasso's history and world of art, as described by E-Land Park. The exhibit showcases more than 130 pieces collected by E-Land over three decades, exploring Picasso’s work at the Madoura pottery workshop, his ceramic art, the women who inspired his work and works by contemporary artists with whom he interacted.

The Picasso exhibition will be permanent and open to the general public.

The Grand Kensington membership will grant access to E-Land Park's list of hotels and resorts in and outside of Korea: the 18 hotels and resorts within Korea, Kensington Hotel Saipan, PIC Saipan and Coral Ocean Resort Saipan.





BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]