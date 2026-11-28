E9pay, a cross-border remittance service provider that had been preparing an initial public offering, or IPO, for a Kosdaq listing, reportedly lost about 2.5 billion won ($1.9 million) in a series of cyberattacks.

Korea’s financial regulator launched an on-site inspection of E9pay on Friday after the cross-border remittance service provider reportedly suffered from a series of cyberattacks and lost some 2.5 billion won ($1.9 million).

The Financial Supervisory Service dispatched an inspection team to the company to determine the circumstances surrounding the security breach and the extent of its financial losses.

E9pay allegedly experienced around 90 hacking attacks, resulting in the theft of approximately 2.5 billion won. Most of the stolen funds reportedly comprised payments awaiting settlement with merchants.

Though not an exact figure, the 2.5 billion marks the largest reported financial loss so far in a recent string of hacking incidents in the country’s financial sector.

E9pay, which specializes in small-value cross-border remittance services, had been preparing an initial public offering for a listing on the Kosdaq market. The security breach is likely to disrupt the company’s plans.





BY JUNG SIN-AE [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]