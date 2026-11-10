Dunamu CEO calls on Korea to chart course for digital assets industry's uncertain future

Dunamu CEO Oh Kyoung-suk delivers opening remarks at D-CON 2026, Dunamu’s annual conference on digital asset policy, in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 10. DUNAMU

Alongside the CEO, lawmakers urged passing a proposed act that would boost global adoption of won-pegged stablecoins and opening crypto markets to more investors at Dunamu's annual digital asset policy conference.

Dunamu CEO Oh Kyoung-suk called on Korea to chart a clear course for the digital asset industry — as it faces a pivotal moment in which opportunities and challenges converge — at the company’s annual conference on Tuesday.

“Major economies are increasingly viewing digital assets as a key driver of financial innovation and national competitiveness while accelerating efforts to integrate blockchain technology into the economy,” he said in his opening remarks at D-CON 2026, Dunamu’s annual conference on digital asset policy, in Yeouido, western Seoul.

“Korea must now define where its competitive strengths lie and decide on a concrete answer to the question of what future it wants to build.”

Oh’s address came during the fourth edition of Dunamu’s D-CON, titled “BUIDL to Bloom.” BUIDL is an industry term that calls for crypto supporters to contribute, develop and build in the blockchain space.

The event brought together lawmakers, including Rep. Min Byoung-dug of the Democratic Party, professors and attorneys to discuss ways to advance the digital asset industry and expand the real-world use of blockchain technology.

During the event, Min called for the swift passage of the “Digital Asset Basic Act” to promote the global adoption of won-pegged stablecoins.

The act is a proposed comprehensive regulatory framework designed to govern the issuance and distribution of virtual assets.

“Mastercard and Visa collect fees on payments made across their global networks, sending that revenue to the United States,” Min said during the discussion. “As the world shifts toward digital finance in the age of AI, Korea faces a choice: Continue paying fees to use payment rails built overseas, or develop its own infrastructure and capture the revenue at home.”

“Alongside semiconductors and shipbuilding, digital finance represents another area in which Korea can emerge as a global leader,” he continued, adding that swift regulatory institutionalization would be key to realizing that potential.

The government’s draft of the Digital Asset Basic Act is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly as early as this week.

Rep. Park Soo-min of the People Power Party called for easing restrictions on cryptocurrency investments by corporations and institutional investors, as they are largely limited from trading the assets in Korea.

“The Civil Act, which provides the legal framework for such transactions, makes no distinction between individuals and corporations,” he explained.

“Alongside an administrative declaration that there will be no severe penalties, investment access for corporations and institutions should be opened up swiftly,” he said, noting that the fear of potential penalties will ease if financial regulators provide clear administrative guidance on their policy direction.





BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]