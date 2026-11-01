Driven by AI chip boom, Korea poised to become world's fourth $1 trillion exporter 

Shipping containers for export are stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. NEWS1

Robust AI-driven semiconductor demand is set to make Korea the fourth country ever to record $1 trillion in annual exports, with the milestone expected to be crossed later this month.

Korea is on track to become the world's fourth country ever to achieve $1 trillion in annual exports. With a strong assist from booming semiconductor exports due to the ongoing global AI boom, cumulative shipments surpassed $900 billion in the first 10 months of the year for the first time.

Exports totaled $115.28 billion in October, up 93.7 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources announced Sunday in its monthly trade report.

The figure marked the second consecutive month that Korea's exports exceeded $110 billion and the second-highest monthly total on record. Monthly exports hit a record high of $121.1 billion in September.

Cumulative exports from January through October reached $930 billion. This leaves just $70 billion to reach the $1 trillion milestone, and at the current pace, Korea is widely expected to cross the threshold later this month.

Only three countries have previously recorded annual exports of $1 trillion: Germany and the United States in 2006 and China in 2007. China needed just 13 years to increase its annual exports from $100 billion to $1 trillion, while it took Germany 30 years and the United States 31 years.

Korea is poised to reach the milestone 31 years after its annual exports first exceeded $100 billion in 1995.

YOO YOUNG-RAE

Semiconductors were by far the biggest driver of Korea's export boom.

Chip exports surged 259.4 percent on year to $56.44 billion in October, the second-highest monthly figure on record after September's $60.3 billion. The increase was driven by rising demand and prices for memory chips as global Big Tech companies continued to invest heavily in AI infrastructure. Memory chip exports alone jumped 360.5 percent on year to $50.14 billion last month.

Semiconductors accounted for 49 percent of Korea's total exports, nearly half of the country's overseas shipments. Their share, which remained in the 30 percent range from January through April, climbed to 49.8 percent in September.

The figures highlight Korea's growing dependence on semiconductors even as overall exports continue to surge, but exports of products other than semiconductors also rose 34 percent from a year earlier. Although the increase was well below the overall export growth rate of 93.7 percent, 18 of Korea's 20 major export categories posted gains.

Vehicles await shipment at Hyundai Motor's export terminal at its Ulsan plant on May 12. YONHAP

Computer exports soared 496.6 percent to $5.85 billion, supported by expanding investment in AI server infrastructure and growing demand for server solid-state drives.

Automobile exports rose 18.1 percent to $6.55 billion, setting a record for October, thanks to strong hybrid vehicle sales and an increase in the number of working days.

Exports of cosmetics, agricultural and fisheries products and biohealth products also reached record highs for October. These rose 57.5 percent, 11.6 percent and 30.2 percent, respectively. Petroleum product exports increased 80 percent in value to $6.92 billion, despite a 7.5 percent decline in shipment volume, as higher international oil prices pushed up export prices.

Ship exports, however, fell 43.6 percent due to a high base of comparison from large-scale offshore plant exports a year earlier. Exports of consumer goods declined 13.4 percent as shipments of fashion accessories, including eyewear and watches, decreased.

By destination, exports increased in seven of Korea's nine major overseas markets.

Exports to China surged 133.6 percent to $26.98 billion, supported by strong shipments of semiconductors and petrochemical products. Exports to the United States jumped 185.8 percent to $24.9 billion, led by AI-related products such as semiconductors and computers. Shipments to the countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also rose 128 percent to $21.33 billion.

A high-capacity, high-bandwidth 16-High HBM3E memory chip from SK hynix is seen on Aug. 6, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

Imports increased 36 percent on year to $72.78 billion in October, largely due to a 63.1 percent rise in energy imports as international oil prices remained elevated amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Korea posted a trade surplus of $42.5 billion, which marks the second consecutive month that the surplus exceeded $40 billion. The cumulative trade surplus for the first 10 months of the year reached $294.9 billion, up $239.1 billion from the same period last year.

“Annual exports are almost certain to reach $1 trillion within November,” said Trade, Industry and Resources Minister Kim Jung-kwan.

“This achievement reflects growing demand for advanced industries, including semiconductors, driven by the expansion of the AI industry, as well as the efforts of Korean companies that have demonstrated their competitiveness despite challenging external conditions.”

Minister Kim also noted that “many small and midsize companies are still struggling as major economies increasingly prioritize domestic interests and global supply chains undergo restructuring.”

“We will focus our policy efforts on strengthening trade cooperation with major countries to minimize uncertainty and ensuring that the benefits of export growth extend to small and midsize companies,” added Kim.





BY NAM SOO-HYOUN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



