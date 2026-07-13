DP weighs building new nuclear plants to power AI, chip ambitions

Units 3 and 4 of the Saeul nuclear reactors are seen under construction in Seosaeng-myeon, Ulsan, on Jan. 26. NEWS1

Korea’s ruling party is considering adding nuclear options to support its flagship semiconductor, data center and physical AI projects given the longer timeline required for renewables.

The ruling Democratic Party is considering building new nuclear power plants to ensure a stable electricity supply for the government's three flagship projects in semiconductors, data centers and physical AI, the party said on Monday.

“Minister [of Climate, Energy, Resources] Kim Sung-whan said he is not ruling out new nuclear power plants. The idea is not to rule out nuclear power as a way to address the intermittency of renewable energy,” said Han Jeoung-ae, the party's policy committee chair.

The answer came when Han was asked whether nuclear power had been discussed during a closed-door government-party meeting on economic growth strategies for the second half of the year at the National Assembly.

GoogleAdmanager-KJD

Asked how much additional nuclear capacity the party is considering, Han said the government will first determine how much electricity can be supplied “reliably through its renewable energy road map and energy storage systems” before making up the remainder with other power sources.

“The three megaprojects will only be meaningful if they are powered by clean electricity generated from renewable energy rather than coal,” Climate Minister Kim said at the meeting, leaving out any mention of nuclear power plants.

The Lee Jae Myung administration aims to increase Korea's renewable energy generation capacity to 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 from 34 GW last year. It also plans to secure at least 3.7 GW of energy storage capacity by 2030.

Expanding renewable energy capacity will take time, however, and its intermittent nature remains a challenge. With electricity demand expected to surge before enough renewable capacity comes online, the government and the ruling party are considering additional nuclear power plants.

An aerial view of the Hanbit Nuclear Power Plant in Yeonggwang County, South Jeolla NEWS1

“The 12th Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand will include measures related to nuclear power,” Kang Hoon-sik, presidential chief of staff, said on June 29. “It takes nine to 10 years to build a nuclear power plant, and we will look at ways to shorten that.”

The government’s 12th Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand is a 15-year road map, spanning from 2026 to 2040, which focuses on shaping the nation’s energy transition and grid infrastructure. The plan is scheduled to be released in September.

“Two additional reactors could be built at the Hanbit Nuclear Power Plant site in Yeonggwang, South Jeolla, and another two at the nuclear power plant site in Ulju, Ulsan,” Climate Minister Kim said on July 3.

“If local communities want them, we should build the new nuclear power plants they request. In this era of technological innovation, we should build nuclear power plants wherever it is feasible within Korea,” Kim Yong-beom, presidential chief of staff for policy, said on Wednesday.

Even though the 15-year road map is scheduled to be released in September, the road map will still need revisions and improvements.

“The three flagship projects were announced after the 12th Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand had already been drafted, so the plan will naturally have to be revised,” Han said.





BY PARK JUN-KYU [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



