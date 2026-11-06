Doosan to invest 550 billion won in China to expand CCL production capacity 

The Doosan Group logo is seen in this undated photo. DOOSAN GROUP

Doosan will increase its copper-clad laminate (CCL) production in Changshu through 2028 to supply components for AI data centers.

Doosan Group said Friday it will invest about 550 billion won ($404 million) to expand its copper-clad laminate (CCL) production capacity in China to meet growing demand from AI data centers.

The Korean conglomerate signed an investment agreement with the city of Changshu in China's Jiangsu Province on Thursday to build a new production line on an 185,000-square-meter (1,991,323-square-foot) site near its existing plant.

The investment will be carried out in phases through 2028, with the new facility scheduled to begin operations in the second half of that year.

The expansion is part of Doosan's broader 970 billion won investment plan announced in September to boost CCL production capacity for AI infrastructure.

CCL is a key material used in printed circuit boards for AI accelerators, network switches and optical modules in data centers.





Yonhap