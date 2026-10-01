Doosan Enerbility-led consortium wins $618M deal on gas-fired power plant in Vietnam

The O Mon 3 facility will be built for PetroVietnam Technical Service’s parent company, Petrovietnam.

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두산에너빌리티 서울사무소 위치한 분당두산타워 (성남=연합뉴스) 홍기원 기자 = 지난 26일 네팔 중북부의 히말라야 산악지대에서 대규모 홍수가 발생해 수력발전소를 건설하던 한국남동발전과 두산에너빌리티 소속 한국인 직원 9명의 연락이 끊겼다. 사진은 27일 두산에너빌리티 서울사무소가 위치한 경기도 성남시 분당두산타워 모습. 2026.8.27 xanadu@yna.co.kr/2026-08-27 10:34:02/Media Only
A security guard stands beside a Doosan sign outside Doosan Enerbility’s headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 27.

A consortium led by Korean plant builder Doosan Enerbility has secured an 840 billion won ($618 million) deal to build a gas-fired power plant in Vietnam by 2030, the company said Thursday.

The consortium, formed by Doosan Enerbility and the Vietnamese energy service company PetroVietnam Technical Service (PTSC), will build the O Mon 3 gas-fired combined-cycle power plant for PTSC's parent company, Petrovietnam (PVN), at a site about 180 kilometers (112 miles) southwest of Ho Chi Minh City, the company said in a press release.

The latest engineering, procurement and construction contract comes after Doosan Enerbility won a 900 billion won deal in June of last year, in a consortium with a local company, to build another gas-fired combined-cycle power plant at the same site for PVN by 2028.

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"We will focus on winning further deals from PVN, as the Vietnamese company plans to build gas-fired power plants in the central and northern parts of the country, in addition to the O Mon 3 and 4 projects," a company representative said.

Doosan Enerbility has secured five gas-fired power plant deals, including the latest one, worth a combined 3.87 trillion won so far this year.


Yonhap

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