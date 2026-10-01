Doosan Enerbility-led consortium wins $618M deal on gas-fired power plant in Vietnam

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Sober briefing vs. raucous rally: Korea, U.S. remain at odds over $200B investment pledge
The sense of celebration in the Oval Office was contrasted by a subdued explanation in Seoul, with the industry minister striking a prudent tone.
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LG Electronics bets 150 billion won on AI cooling
LG Electronics will invest 150 billion won ($110.4 million) to build a chiller plant in Windsor, Virginia, and expand Korean production for growing AI data center demand.
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Hyundai WIA opens Slovakia plant to deepen European electric vehicle push
The new facility will supply drivetrain and thermal management components to Hyundai, Kia and other European automakers.
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Micron posts record earnings, signals upside for Samsung, SK hynix
Micron's revenue for the fourth quarter of the 2026 fiscal year reached $54.23 billion, about 4.8 times the figure from a year earlier and 6.2 percent above the $51.07 billion market consensus compiled by the London Stock Exchange Group.