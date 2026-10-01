Doosan Enerbility-led consortium wins $618M deal on gas-fired power plant in Vietnam

A security guard stands beside a Doosan sign outside Doosan Enerbility’s headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 27. YONHAP

The O Mon 3 facility will be built for PetroVietnam Technical Service’s parent company, Petrovietnam.

A consortium led by Korean plant builder Doosan Enerbility has secured an 840 billion won ($618 million) deal to build a gas-fired power plant in Vietnam by 2030, the company said Thursday.

The consortium, formed by Doosan Enerbility and the Vietnamese energy service company PetroVietnam Technical Service (PTSC), will build the O Mon 3 gas-fired combined-cycle power plant for PTSC's parent company, Petrovietnam (PVN), at a site about 180 kilometers (112 miles) southwest of Ho Chi Minh City, the company said in a press release.

The latest engineering, procurement and construction contract comes after Doosan Enerbility won a 900 billion won deal in June of last year, in a consortium with a local company, to build another gas-fired combined-cycle power plant at the same site for PVN by 2028.

"We will focus on winning further deals from PVN, as the Vietnamese company plans to build gas-fired power plants in the central and northern parts of the country, in addition to the O Mon 3 and 4 projects," a company representative said.

Doosan Enerbility has secured five gas-fired power plant deals, including the latest one, worth a combined 3.87 trillion won so far this year.





Yonhap