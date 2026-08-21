Doosan Enerbility wins 930 billion won gas plant deal in Oman

Doosan Enerbility will help build a 1,600-megawatt combined-cycle gas power plant near Muscat, scheduled for completion in 2029.

Doosan Enerbility Co., a Korean plant builder under Doosan Group, said Friday it has secured a 930 billion won ($671.3 million) deal to build a combined-cycle gas power plant in Oman.

Doosan Enerbility said it will form a consortium with Sepcoiii Electric Power Construction, a major Chinese engineering and construction company, to carry out engineering, procurement and construction work for the project.

The Korean company will also supply key equipment, including steam turbines and generators.

The power plant, to be built west of the Omani capital of Muscat, will have a generation capacity of 1,600 megawatts and is scheduled for completion in April 2029.

The project was awarded by a consortium of global developers comprising Qatar's Nebras Power, Emirates Utilities Development Company and Oman's Bahwan Infrastructure Services.





Yonhap