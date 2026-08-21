Doosan Enerbility wins 930 billion won gas plant deal in Oman

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Kakao to split major businesses to form new ‘AI core company’
The technology giant will form KakaoAI to manage the company’s popular messaging app and AI integration, while KakaoX will serve as the investment arm.
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Korea to impose antidumping tariffs on Thai seamless copper pipes
Seoul will impose antidumping duties of 4.9 to 8.4 percent on Thai seamless copper pipes starting Sept. 11.
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Hyundai Motor union launches first full-day strike in a decade
Hyundai Motor's first full-day union strike in a decade shut down production lines as wage talks remain deadlocked.
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Exports up 56% in first 20 days of August on robust chip shipments
Outbound shipments reached $55.2 billion in the Aug. 1 to 20 period, the highest level for the first 20 days of any August.