Doosan Enerbility lands key NuScale reactor contract

Doosan Enerbility President Kim Jong-doo, left, and NuScale Power COO Carl Fisher pose for a photo after an SMR upper reactor module contract signing ceremony at the Korean company's headquarters in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Oct. 29. DOOSAN ENERBILITY

Korean heavy-industrial and energy-equipment company Doosan Enerbility will produce the first upper reactor pressure vessel module for U.S. small modular reactor developer NuScale Power.

Doosan Enerbility said Thursday it has secured a contract from U.S.-based small modular reactor (SMR) developer NuScale Power to supply a key reactor component, expanding their cooperation into commercial reactor equipment production.

The Korean power plant equipment maker said the deal covers production of the first upper reactor pressure vessel (URPV) module for NuScale's SMR project.

The URPV forms the upper section of the reactor pressure vessel, which contains high-temperature, high-pressure coolant.

NuScale Power's SMR design was the first in the United States to receive approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

SMRs are designed to reduce construction costs and shorten building periods by manufacturing major components as modules for assembly at construction sites.





Yonhap