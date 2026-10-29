Doosan Enerbility lands key NuScale reactor contract

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Not so smug now, are you? Samsung fans enjoy a bit of schadenfreude as 'Crackgate' batters Apple's rep.
Apple’s iPhone Duo display defect has reignited fierce rivalry with Samsung users and intensified scrutiny of its premium-brand image.
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Hyundai Motor’s net profit for Q3 sinks 24.2% on production disruptions, sluggish demand
The earnings of 1.93 trillion won ($1.4 billion) fell well short of market expectations of 2.12 trillion won.
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FTC fines Celltrion 630 million won over unfair test kit subcontracting
Korea’s Fair Trade Commission fined Celltrion 630 million won ($469,000) for allegedly canceling Covid-19 test kit orders unfairly and delaying required subcontracting documents.
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Gaon Cable secures $90 million supply deal with U.S. cloud company
The firm’s U.S. manufacturing subsidiary will supply a medium-voltage power distribution cable system.