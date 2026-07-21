'Don't invest': 'Father of Korean ETFs' warns against single-stock leveraged funds

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Sharp Kospi rise triggers buy-side sidecar
Korea’s bourse halted program buying for five minutes after a tech-led rally pushed the index up by more than 4 percent.
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Nearly 73% of 1997 financial crisis bailout funds repaid as of June
Korea has recouped 123 trillion won ($83.3 billion) of public money used to rescue troubled financial firms after the economic collapse.
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BOK to pilot 24-hour offshore won trading system in September
The central bank will operate the network with four local banks in a move that Seoul hopes will boost the country's bid to make an MSCI index.
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Sales of equity-linked securities decline in first half of year due to volatility
The issuance of equity-linked securities stood at 27.7 trillion won ($18.8 billion) in the first half of the year, down 41.7 percent from the previous six-month period.