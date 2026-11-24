As the season changes, Dongsuh Foods is spreading the holiday cheer with special releases, the Kanu Whispered Carol and Kanu Candle Chorus, inspired by a coffee-and-music-pairing concept.

As the season changes, Dongsuh Foods is spreading the holiday cheer with special releases, the Kanu Whispered Carol and Kanu Candle Chorus, inspired by a coffee-and-music-pairing concept.

The Whispered Carol blend evokes a gentle melody in a cozy room, balancing soft floral notes with creamy white chocolate, while the Candle Chorus delivers velvety, bitter-and-sweet dark chocolate flavors with nutty almond undertones.

The two new capsules round out a Kanu lineup that now boasts more than 18 dedicated capsule varieties, ranging from light to dark roasts, allowing consumers to match their mood and palate for the day and explore a wide spectrum of coffee experiences, from the warmth of a hot cup to the refreshment of chilled beverages, with new iced coffee offerings released in the summer with the fruit-forward Lively Breeze and the smooth, toasty Infinite Peak.

Dongsuh Foods' Kanu Barista premium capsule coffee is tailored to consumer tastes, offering experimental flavors that expand options for coffee lovers.

First launched in 2023, the latest releases distill Dongsuh Foods’ five decades of coffee-making expertise into a single capsule. Designed to cater to the domestic favorite — a crisp Americano — each proprietary pod packs 9.5 grams (0.33 ounces) of beans, 1.7 times the amount found in conventional espresso capsules. Together, these features deliver a cafe-grade brew with rich flavor and body at home.

Dongsuh Foods’ coffee machine was also designed with consumers in mind, featuring a dual nozzle bypass system that channels espresso and water through independent nozzles, while the one-touch iced-brew function streamlines iced Americanos with minimal fuss.

The machine lineup has also steadily expanded its proprietary hardware. Following earlier models — including the upscale Kanu Barista Urban, the streamlined Breeze and the compact Pebble — the brand rolled out a new premium machine in July with the Barista Oasis, featuring milk-recipe functions for lattes and cappuccinos, faster preheating and an upgraded brewing performance, making it a practical fit for both the home and office.

With this, the Kanu Barista lineup continues to expand while cementing its identity as an “Americano Specialist.”

As part of this ongoing development, Dongsuh representatives said that the company will continue to differentiate new products, tailoring them to the diverse, shifting preferences of coffee drinkers at home or in the office without the hassle.









BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]