Domestic sales of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 rises around 20% in wake of iPhone Duo’s launch

From left, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 are displayed at a Samsung store in Seoul. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The increase is believed to reflect consumer preference for the Korean phone maker’s hinge technology and durability.

Domestic sales of Samsung Electronics' latest Galaxy Z foldable smartphone have increased following the launch of Apple's first foldable iPhone, industry sources said Tuesday.

Sales of the Galaxy Z Fold8 in Korea rose about 20 percent in the week after the iPhone Duo's launch from the previous week, according to telecommunications industry sources.

The increase is believed to reflect consumer recognition of Samsung's hinge technology and product durability, as well as the user experience offered by its AI features, they said.

The Galaxy Z8 series previously set a record for presales of Samsung smartphones in Korea, with 1.44 million units sold during its presale period in July.





Yonhap