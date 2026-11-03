Domestic sales of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 rises around 20% in wake of iPhone Duo’s launch

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Samsung-Netlist settlement ends U.S. patent probe
The U.S. International Trade Commission closed its dynamic random access memory patent investigation after Samsung reached a five-year licensing agreement with Netlist.
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Men over 30 are clearing CU shelves of Rescene bread
CU sold 2 million Rescene photo card pastries in a month, driven largely by male shoppers aged 30 and older.
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Korean arms makers face mounting challenges as Ukraine war windfall fades
Falling profits, EU local-content rules, a bribery case and a fatal plant blast are testing Korea’s defense industry after its record year.
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Korea’s top court upholds Broadcom fine over Samsung’s forced chip supply deal
The Supreme Court confirmed an 18.6 billion won ($13.8 million) penalty against Broadcom for requiring Samsung Electronics to meet minimum annual purchases of smartphone parts.