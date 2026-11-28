DL Group Chairman Lee Hae-wook presided over a meeting of DL E&C's design department on Friday, during which he reportedly ordered all 400 employees within the department to report to the office at around 10 p.m.

DL Group Chairman Lee Hae-wook has come under fire for allegedly abusing his power by abruptly ordering hundreds of employees at an affiliate to report to the office late at night.

According to multiple media reports on Saturday, Lee presided over a meeting of the design department of DL E&C — DL Group’s construction division — on Friday afternoon. The meeting was initially intended for executives and team leaders.

After discussing fatal accidents from the year and losses incurred by several projects, Lee reportedly ordered all 400 or so employees within the department to report to the office at around 10 p.m.

While some were still working at the time, many had allegedly already left the office for the day, only to return after receiving the order.

They reportedly did not get home until the early hours of Saturday.

The company had identified design flaws in some projects — potentially requiring revisions to engineering drawings or a suspension of construction work — and considered this information that it had to share promptly with employees.

Reports also emerged that DL E&C had relieved several team leaders of their managerial duties, although the company did not confirm the matter.

Lee previously sparked public outrage in 2016, when he was the vice chairman of Daelim Industrial, the predecessor of today’s DL Group, after news broke that he had verbally abused his chauffeur and ordered him to drive with the rearview mirror turned away and the side mirrors folded in to avoid making eye contact with him.

The following year, he was fined 15 million won ($11,250) on charges including violations of the Labor Standards Act.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]