Dior CEO receives honorary doctorate from Ewha

Delphine Arnault, the chair and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, right, receives an honorary doctorate in business administration from Ewha Womans University President Lee Hyang-sook at Kim Young-Yui Hall on the university’s campus in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Nov. 12. YONHAP

Delphine Arnault received an honorary doctorate in business administration from Ewha Womans University in front of an audience that included the Hyundai Motor Group executive chair, the Lotte chairman and Blackpink's Jisoo.

Delphine Arnault, the chair and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, received an honorary doctorate from Ewha Womans University on Thursday morning, with the heads of some of Korea’s biggest conglomerates in attendance.

Ewha conferred the degree — a doctorate in business administration — during a ceremony marking the 140th anniversary of its founding at Kim Young-Yui Hall in the university’s music building in Seodaemun District, western Seoul.

Attendees included Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung; Hyundai Group Chair Hyun Jeong-eun; Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin; Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-bin and his son, Shin Yoo-yeol, the co-CEO of Lotte Biologics; and Blackpink’s Jisoo, a global ambassador for Dior.

Arnault, the daughter of LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault, has led Dior since 2023 and is the first woman to serve as its CEO.

She took the stage in the university’s cap and gown and received the degree from Ewha Womans University President Lee Hyang-sook.

“We recommended her for the honorary business administration doctorate in recognition of the management skills and […] leadership that she has shown in the global fashion and luxury industry; her discovery and nurturing of creative talent; and her contributions to the growth of women and future generations,” Lee Yun-sil, the dean of Ewha’s Graduate School, said.

Guests congratulate Delphine Arnault, the chair and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, after she receives an honorary doctorate at Ewha Womans University in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Nov. 12. YONHAP

Ewha and Dior signed a partnership in 2022 and have since run programs, including internships, to foster the next generation of women leaders. In April that year, Dior presented its women’s fall collection on the Ewha campus in what the house billed as its first fashion show in Korea. No Dior show had taken place at a Korean university before then.

In her acceptance speech, Delphine Arnault said that she was proud to support the talent, creativity and leadership of young women. She called Korea a market that has long been — and continues to be — very important to Dior.

She then spoke to students in the audience, saying adaptability is a skill but not the goal. She urged them to go beyond adapting to change and create change themselves.

The Dior CEO added that today’s creative talent could become tomorrow’s leaders.





BY LEE BO-RAM [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]