A notice informing customers of product supply disruptions is displayed at a Homeplus store in Seoul on Nov. 26. YONHAP

A real estate developer and logistics company have submitted a letter of intent to acquire the debt-strapped retailer, sources say.

A consortium led by a real estate developer is reportedly pursuing the acquisition of the troubled discount store chain Homeplus, industry sources said Thursday.

The consortium, made up of a real estate developer and a logistics company, has submitted a letter of intent to buy the entire retail chain, according to sources.

The lead underwriter is said to be monitoring the market situation while being open to nonbinding offers from other bidders, they added.

In September, the Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved a corporate rehabilitation plan for Homeplus, wholly owned by private equity firm MBK Partners. But the discount store chain has been struggling to repay its 1.3 trillion won ($968.3 million) in debt due to a liquidity crunch.

Homeplus has suspended online delivery services as of Thursday morning. It will also temporarily close 67 stores that were operating as of Friday.





Yonhap