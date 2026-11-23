Members of the Korean Women's Trade Union call for a minimum wage increase to close the gender pay gap at a rally near what was then the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 28, 2022. YONHAP

Women in Korea earned 27.8 percent less than men last year, the largest gap among OECD members reporting data.

Korea still has the widest wage gap between men and women in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), though the gap keeps narrowing.

Among full-time employees in Korea, women's median earnings were 27.8 percent lower than men's last year, according to OECD data released earlier this year. In other words, women's median pay was 72.2 percent of men's.

Korea's gap was the widest among the 13 OECD members that have released figures for last year. Japan came second at 20.1 percent, 7.7 percentage points below Korea. The gap stood at 17.9 percent in the United States, while Colombia had the smallest, at 2.6 percent.

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No OECD member has had a wider gender wage gap than Korea in any year since 2000.

The gap itself has been shrinking steadily, however. Korean women earned 37.2 percent less than men in 2015, and the gap narrowed to 31.5 percent in 2020. It fell below 30 percent for the first time in 2023, to 29.3 percent, and dropped to 27.8 percent last year, down 1.2 percentage points from 29 percent in 2024.

Pay at the top and bottom of Korea's wage ladder is also among the most unequal in the OECD. Workers at the cutoff for the top 10 percent earned 3.62 times as much as those at the cutoff for the bottom 10 percent last year. The ratio was the third-highest among the 13 OECD members with data, behind the United States and Colombia at 4.69 times each. Sweden had the lowest at 2.2.

Korea's ratio fell from 4.59 in 2015 to 3.63 in 2019 but has since stalled at around 3.6.

Experts attribute the wide gap in pay based on gender to women's career breaks for childbirth and child care and to the lower-quality jobs many find when they return to work.

Job seekers attend a career fair in Busan on Oct. 26. NEWS1

The employment rate among married women has risen in recent years, but analysts say women who return to work often struggle to find jobs on a par with the ones they left.

Inequality between top and bottom earners reflects differences in pay and benefits between large companies and small businesses. Korea's polarized labor market, split between secure, well-paid jobs and precarious ones, also plays a part.

Analysts also cite how hard it is to move up. Workers who miss out on a good first job struggle to find a better one later, and those who leave the labor market have difficulty returning to stable work.

Large bonuses at major chipmakers could widen the gap between high and low earners in this year's figures, Kim Gwang-suk, head of economic research at the Institute for Korean Economy and Industry, said.

Kim also called for more support to improve working conditions at small and midsize companies so that young people and other vulnerable jobseekers can choose to work there. Policies to narrow the gap between jobs are needed, Kim said.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]