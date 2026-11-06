Department stores light the night ahead of Christmas holiday

Shinsegae Department Store’s main store in Myeongdong, central Seoul, turns its exterior into a giant screen for the Christmas season. SHINSEGAE DEPARTMENT STORE

Major retailers are already unveiling giant trees, media facades and holiday markets — and of course intricate light displays — as record foreign arrivals boost seasonal shopping.

Korea’s department stores have flipped the switch on the Christmas season, their busiest of the year, by wrapping buildings in tens of thousands of lights and raising giant trees in the heart of Seoul.

The displays are built to stop passersby and entice them to come through the doors. With foreign arrivals at a record high, the stores are also rolling out services aimed at visitors from abroad.

Shinsegae Department Store’s new Christmas video runs nightly from Wednesday through Jan. 31, 2027, on the facade of its main store in Myeongdong, central Seoul. The store, one of the city’s best-known Christmas landmarks, turns its entire exterior into a giant screen every year, a setup known as a media facade. This time, 3-D anamorphic effects make a bear appear to leap out of the screen and rough waves seem to crash behind a glass wall.







Hyundai Department Store’s main store in Apgujeong, southern Seoul, decorated under the theme “Christmas in New York City,” is seen in this promotional photo. HYUNDAI DEPARTMENT STORE

Hyundai Department Store’s Christmas display at its main store in Apgujeong, southern Seoul, which went up on Nov. 1, is already making the rounds on YouTube and blogs as a photo spot. The display features brown row houses, a 13-meter (43-foot) Christmas tree and a yellow taxi. Set against the Apgujeong subway station next door, they evoke a New York street of the 1980s and 1990s.

Lotte Department Store lit 20,000 bulbs on the exterior of its main store in Myeongdong on Oct. 30 and set up a 15-meter tree outside the building.

The factory of mattress maker Simmons in Icheon, Gyeonggi, has also become a Christmas destination, with trees and lights covering its buildings and grounds at the end of each year.

Christmas markets selling holiday goods have grown as well. The Shinsegae Holiday Market now runs at four Shinsegae stores after adding the Centum City branch in Busan to the main store, the Gangnam store and Daejeon Shinsegae Art & Science branch.

Lotte Department Store’s main store in Myeongdong, central Seoul, is lit with 20,000 bulbs and a 15-meter (49-foot) tree. LOTTE DEPARTMENT STORE

Lotte Department Store is releasing limited-edition Christmas desserts, including gift sets made with popular dessert brands such as Seoul Cookie, Grains and Maman Gateau, and chocolates it developed itself. They are sold at major stores, including the Myeongdong and Jamsil branches, and through Lotte Department Store’s online mall.

The holiday marketing is already paying off. Sales at Sweet Park, the dessert hall at Shinsegae’s Gangnam store, jumped 46.2 percent between Oct. 30 and Wednesday compared to the same period in 2025, Shinsegae said Thursday. The hall hosted the store’s Christmas market during that stretch.

“Customers who come to the department store to buy Christmas goods are stopping by other stores as well, so we are seeing more foot traffic,” an industry source said.

Hyundai Department Store’s main store in Apgujeong, southern Seoul, decorated under the theme “Christmas in New York City," is seen in this promotional photo. HYUNDAI DEPARTMENT STORE

For foreign visitors, Hyundai Department Store is taking advance reservations through travel platform Klook for H Village, its Christmas village at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, which opens Tuesday. It will also run a waiting desk only for foreign visitors at the site.

Foreign visitors to Korea numbered 18.94 million as of Oct. 27 and are expected to top 20 million by year-end, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.





BY KANG BO-HYUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



