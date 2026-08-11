How Hyundai beat Volkswagen by cracking the formula for surviving China's price war

'덜 팔아도 더 번다'…현대차그룹, 폭스바겐그룹 밀어낸 중국발 가격경쟁 생존법





Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사

Monday, Aug. 10, 2026





Hyundai Motor Group has overtaken Volkswagen Group in operating profit since the beginning of last year, and is closing in on the German marque’s once-unassailable edge in vehicle sales.

overtake: 추월하다, 앞지르다

unassailable: 넘볼 수 없는

edge: (경쟁에서의) 우위, 우세

현대자동차그룹은 지난해 초 이후 영업이익에서 폭스바겐그룹을 앞질렀으며, 한때 넘볼 수 없었던 독일 브랜드의 차량 판매량 우위 격차마저 좁히고 있다.





Volkswagen’s recent announcement that it will cut 15 percent of its global work force across all of its brands, which include the likes of Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley, along with the prospect of plant closures, has only sharpened the sense that Hyundai’s ascent may not stop at profitability alone — and could extend to sales volume as well.

workforce: 인력, 노동력

prospect: 전망, 가능성

sharpen: 더욱 뚜렷해지다, 날카로워지다

폭스바겐그룹이 아우디·포르쉐·람보르기니·벤틀리 등 산하 모든 브랜드에서 세계 인력의 15%를 감축하겠다고 한 최근 발표와 공장 폐쇄 가능성까지 거론되는 것은 현대차그룹의 상승세가 단순히 수익성을 넘는 데 그치지 않고 판매량 확대로도 이어질 수 있다는 관측에 힘을 실어준다.





Volkswagen's sales totaled 4.41 million units in the first half of 2025 compared to Hyundai's 3.65 million units, a gap of roughly 760,000 units. But in the first half of this year, the German brand's sales had fallen to 4.13 million and the Korean automaker's to 3.6 million, narrowing that gap by about 30 percent to roughly 530,000 units. By operating profit, the Korean auto group has outpaced Volkswagen since the first half of 2025, a lead it has held again this year.

totaled: 합산 ~를 기록하다

narrowing: 좁히다, 축소되다

roughly: 대략, 약

outpace: 앞지르다

2025년 상반기 폭스바겐그룹의 판매량은 441만 대로 현대차의 365만대보다 약 76만대 많았다. 하지만 올해 상반기에는 폭스바겐 판매량은 413만대로, 현대차는 360만대로 각각 줄어들어 그 격차는 약 30% 줄어든 53만대 수준으로 좁혀졌다. 영업이익 기준으로는 한국 자동차 회사가 2025년 상반기부터 폭스바겐을 앞서기 시작했고, 올해도 우위를 유지했다.





The diverging fortunes of the two automotive powerhouses, analysts say, trace back to their strategies against the inflow of price-competitive Chinese cars, as Volkswagen remains tethered to the Chinese market and a volume-driven model, while Hyundai has pivoted toward higher-margin electric and hybrid vehicles, prioritizing profitability over sheer sales volume.

diverging: 갈라지는, 엇갈리는

tethered: 얽매인, 묶여있는

pivoted: 방향, 전략을 전환하다

high-margin: 높은 수익의

전문가들은 두 자동차 강자의 엇갈린 운명은 가격 경쟁력을 앞세운 중국산 자동차의 공세에 대응하는 서로 다른 전략에서 비롯되었다고 진단한다. 폭스바겐은 여전히 중국 시장과 물량 공세 중심의 사업 모델에 의존하는 반면 현대차는 단순 판매량보다는 수익성을 우선시하며 고수익 차종인 전기차와 하이브리드차 중심으로 전략을 전환했기 때문이다.





As EV demand cooled amid market saturation and the expiration of U.S. tax credits, Hyundai Motor Group, which includes the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands, swiftly moved to ramp up hybrid production, and its global hybrid sales jumped 23 percent on year to 1.12 million units last year, around 15 percent of its total sales.

saturation: 포화

expiration: 만료, 기한 종료

ramp up: 늘리다, 증대시키다

시장 포화와 미국 세액 공제 혜택 종료로 인해 전기차 수요가 둔화하자 현대자동차·기아·제네시스 브랜드를 보유한 현대차그룹은 신속하게 하이브리드차 생산을 늘렸고, 지난해 그룹의 세계 하이브리드차 판매량은 전년 대비 23% 급증한 112만대로 전체 판매량의 약 15%를 차지했다.





Sales of Volkswagen's hybrids, which consist mostly of plug-ins, stayed at roughly 430,000 units over the same period, or just about 5 percent of its sales.

consist of: ~로 구성되다

대부분 플러그인 하이브리드 모델로 구성된 폭스바겐그룹의 하이브리드차 판매량은 같은 기간 약 43만대 수준, 즉 전체 판매량의 약 5% 정도에 그쳤다.





Hybrids typically carry margins around 10 percent higher than conventional gasoline vehicles thanks to low costs of development and manufacturing, while the fuel efficiency lets automakers command premium pricing.

margins: 이윤, 수익률

conventional: 전통적인

fuel efficiency: 연비

하이브리드차는 낮은 개발 및 제조 비용 덕분에 통상 일반 가솔린 차량보다 이윤이 약 10% 높은데다 뛰어난 연비는 자동차 제조사가 프리미엄 가격을 매길 수 있게 해준다.





Sales of Hyundai’s hybrid cars jumped 74 percent in the U.S. market in June thanks to variants of the Santa Fe, Sonata, and Tucson, while sales of the full EV Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 fell 26 percent and 95 percent during the same period. Kia's turnaround has been even sharper: The launch of a hybrid Telluride helped propel Kia's June hybrid sales up 187 percent on year.

thanks to: ~덕분에

variants: 파생 모델, 변형 버전

propel: 밀어올리다, 추진하다

6월 미국 시장에서 싼타페·쏘나타·투싼 모델에 힘입어 현대차의 하이브리드차 판매량은 74% 급증했으나, 같은 기간 순수 전기차인 아이오닉5와 아이오닉6의 판매량은 각각 26%와 95% 감소했다. 기아의 반등세는 더욱 가팔랐다. 텔루라이드 하이브리드 모델 출시는 기아의 6월 하이브리드차 판매량을 전년 동기 대비 187% 끌어올리는 데 기여했다.





"Hyundai understands that the era of chasing volume growth is over, and that has put it on a fundamentally different strategic path than Volkswagen," said Kwon Yong-ju, a professor in Kookmin University's automotive and transportation design department.

chase: 추구하다, 도모하다

fundamentally: 근본적으로

strategic: 전략적인

path: 경로, 방향

권용주 국민대 자동차·운송디자인학과 교수는 "현대는 양적 성장을 도모하던 시대는 이제 끝났다는 것을 알고 있으며, 그것이 (현대차를) 폭스바겐과는 근본적으로 다른 전략적 경로에 올려 놓았다"고 말했다.





The newly launched Avante — called the Elantra in most markets and long billed as an affordable option for everyday buyers — now starts at 23.98 million won ($17,000), a price increase of more than 3 million won over the previous generation. That puts it above BYD's Dolphin hatchback, which starts at 24.5 million won but drops to roughly 23.41 million won after manufacturer incentives.

billed as: ~로 알려지다

affordable: 저렴한, 부담 없는 가격의

incentives: (판매) 지원금, 인센티브

대부분의 시장에서 엘란트라로 불리며 오랫동안 일반 소비자를 위한 합리적인 선택지로 여겨져 온 신형 아반떼는 이전 세대 모델보다 300만원 이상 인상된 금액인 2398만원을 기본 가격으로 출시됐다. 기본 가격은 2450만원이지만 제조사 지원금 적용시 약 2341만원으로 싸지는 BYD의 해치백 모델인 돌핀보다 높은 가격이다.





"The price hike on an entry-level car like the Avante shows Hyundai is no longer chasing sales volume but margin," said an executive from the Korean automotive industry. "It appears that they've recognized they simply can't compete with Chinese brands on price and decided to concentrate on defending profitability."

executive: 임원

appear: ~로 보여지다

concentrate: 집중하다

defend: 방어하다

한국 자동차업계 한 임원은 "아반떼 같은 엔트리급 차량의 가격 인상은 현대차가 더 이상 판매량 확대가 아닌 수익성을 쫓는 것을 보여준다"면서 "중국 브랜드와 가격으로는 도저히 경쟁할 수 없다는 걸 깨닫고 수익성 방어에 집중하기로 한 것으로 보인다"고 말했다.





Hyundai Motor Group posted 20.55 trillion won, or around $14.5 billion, in operating profit last year, far surpassing Volkswagen Group’s 8.9 billion euros, or $10.3 billion. Yet Volkswagen was, by volume, the bigger seller. Its revenue, at 321.9 billion euros, is nearly double Hyundai's, and its sales volume of 8.98 million vehicles also outstripped Hyundai's 7.27 million.

post: 기록하다

surpass: 앞지르다

revenue: 매출액

outstrip: 능가하다, 앞지르다

현대차그룹은 지난해 20조5500억원 또는 약 145억달러의 영업이익을 기록해 폭스바겐그룹의 89억유로 또는 약 103억 달러를 크게 앞질렀다. 그러나 판매량 면에서는 폭스바겐이 더 많이 팔았다. 폭스바겐의 매출액은 3219억 유로로 현대차의 거의 두 배였고, 판매량도 898만 대로 현대차의 727만대를 웃돌았다.





Exchange rates account for some of that gap, but the divergence shows up clearly in operating margin, the key gauge of profitability. Hyundai posted 6.8 percent last year, behind Toyota's 8.6 percent, while Volkswagen managed just 2.8 percent.

divergence: 격차, 차이

operating margin: 영업이익율

gauge: 지표, 표준 치수

환율이 이 격차에 일부 영향을 미쳤겠지만, 수익성의 핵심 지표인 영업이익률에서 이러한 격차는 뚜렷이 드러난다. 지난해 현대차그룹은 영업이익율 6.8%를 기록해 토요타의 8.6% 다음이었지만, 폭스바겐은 겨우 2.8%룰 기록하는 데 그쳤다.





The pattern held in the first half of this year. Hyundai and Kia's combined operating profit reached 10.2 trillion won, ahead of Volkswagen's 5.9 billion euros.

combined: 합산

reach: ~에 달하다

ahead of: ~앞서다

이런 추세는 올해 상반기에도 이어졌다. 현대차와 기아의 합산 영업이익은 10조2000억원을 기록해 폭스바겐그룹의 59억 유로를 앞섰다.

[후략]





WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]

채사라 기자







