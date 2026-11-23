With their largest House majority in decades, Democrats are expected to use hearings and subpoenas to scrutinize Trump’s tariffs and economic policies.

WASHINGTON — The Democrat widely expected to become the next chair of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee has said he intends to examine details of Korea's investment agreement with the United States as part of Congress's oversight responsibilities.

The Financial Times reported Sunday that Rep. Richard Neal, a Massachusetts Democrat, plans to look into the details of investment agreements struck by countries including Korea, Japan and the Gulf States with the Donald Trump administration.

"Nobody ever got a chance to see the details and that’s the role of Congress — to do oversight," Neal told the Financial Times in a report on Sunday. "Share the details, and then let the public make the judgment."

The remarks confirm that the top Democrat overseeing trade and tax policy in the House intends to include the Korea-U.S. investment agreement in the party's planned investigations into U.S. President Donald Trump's economic agenda, including his tariffs and tax policies. Neal is currently the ranking Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee and is considered the leading candidate to chair the panel when the new Congress convenes in January.

Even if Korea's investment commitments become the subject of a congressional investigation, the inquiry is likely to focus less on the Korean government or companies than on whether Trump administration officials abused their authority or improperly sought personal benefits when selecting investment projects. Democrats have made alleged corruption involving Trump, his family and administration officials a central focus of their oversight plans.

But the possibility of repercussions for Korea cannot be ruled out. If investigators uncover questionable aspects of the agreements, Congress could request relevant documents and other information from the Korean side.

The disclosure of details of negotiations between Seoul and Washington could also trigger unexpected political fallout. The agreement was the product of a political compromise under which Korea committed to investing $350 billion in the United States in exchange for Washington reducing tariffs on Korean goods from 25 percent to 15 percent.

As part of the investment package, Korea in September announced plans for its first project under the agreement: the construction of a $22.3 billion combined-cycle gas-fired power plant in Encinal, Texas.

Kim Jung-kwan, Korea's minister of trade, industry and energy, delivers a preliminary report on U.S.-bound investments in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sept. 22. NEWS1

Neal also signaled plans to hold hearings examining the Trump administration's tariff policies.

"We would look hard on the agricultural side but we’d also look hard on some of the manufacturing," he told the Financial Times.

He added that targeted tariffs can work, but criticized Trump's use of tariffs, saying, "I don’t think targeting Brazil with a 50 percent tariff because you don’t like the presidential election, or if you don’t like what [Canadian Prime Minister] Mark Carney has had to say about you is right."

He specifically identified Trump's 10 percent baseline tariff, tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles and tariffs imposed on Canada as subjects for congressional hearings.

Trump, meanwhile, has sent mixed signals about working with Democrats following his party's crushing defeat in the U.S. midterm elections.

In an interview with Fox News on Saturday, Trump suggested he would initially use his veto power to set the stage for negotiations.

"Probably we'll start with vetoes just to set the stage," Trump said, adding that "the power of the veto is ultimate."

He nevertheless left open the possibility of negotiations, identifying health care, the federal debt ceiling and a cap on credit card interest rates as areas where he could work with Democrats.

On Sunday, however, Trump criticized Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on his social media platform Truth Social.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters after a closed-door caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington on Nov. 17. AP/YONHAP

"It is going to be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become Senate Majority Leader," Trump wrote. "He failed badly as 'Leader' once before, one of the worst in history, and I have little doubt that he will fail again."

The criticism came just a day after Trump described Schumer as "a smart guy" in the Fox News interview and raised the possibility of cooperation with Democrats.

If Trump exercises his veto power, Congress's ability to enact legislation will inevitably be constrained. Nevertheless, Democrats can still use congressional hearings and other measures to challenge the administration's policies. Congress has extensive oversight and investigative powers, including the authority to subpoena witnesses and demand documents.

Although Democrats fell short of securing the two-thirds majority needed in each chamber to override a presidential veto, their commanding majorities in both the House and Senate are expected to strengthen their ability to pursue such investigations.

Democrats secured at least 258 of the 435 seats in the House after Chuck Hubbard defeated Republican incumbent Virginia Foxx, chair of the House Rules Committee, following a recount in North Carolina's 5th Congressional District, according to the AP and other media outlets.

The total surpassed the 257 seats Democrats won in 2008, when former U.S. President Barack Obama was first elected. This gives the party its largest House majority in 34 years, since 1992. It also marked the party's highest House seat total of the 21st century.

Hubbard, a former journalist, is a political newcomer who will be serving in Congress for the first time. Foxx, by contrast, was an 11-term incumbent.

The defeat of a prominent Republican who chaired the powerful House Rules Committee, which plays a central role in determining how major legislation reaches the House floor and how bills are debated and amended, underscores the depth of public anger over soaring household living costs and other economic pressures.





BY YOO JEE-HYE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]