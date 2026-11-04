Democratic sweep clouds Korea-U.S. trade deals, boosts clean energy shares

A screen in the dealing room of Woori Bank in Jung District, central Seoul, displays news footage of the U.S. midterm elections along with the Kospi on Nov. 4. The Kospi closed at 5,683.80, up 35.01 points, or 0.62 percent, from the previous trading session, while the Kosdaq rose 10.56 points, or 1.50 percent, to 714.95. YONHAP

A Democratic Congress could intensify scrutiny of Korean investments and nuclear cooperation while lifting hopes for solar and battery companies.

[NEWS ANALYSIS]





Korea’s investment and tariff arrangements with the United States face new uncertainty after Democrats won majorities in both chambers of Congress, a result that could erode legislative backing for the deals.

Some observers expect the incoming Democratic-led Congress to move on legislation that tightens scrutiny of President Donald Trump’s tariff-linked deals.

"Transparency in investment decision-making and oversight of actual implementation are likely to become key points of contention [in Congress] regarding Korea's investment in the United States," law firm Yulchon said in a report released on Wednesday. "The Democratic Party introduced the FIRM Commitment Act in June this year, a bill to oversee the implementation and ethics of foreign investment in the United States, as part of a legislative push to increase transparency in foreign investment."

The report went on to note that if the bill passes, Korean companies investing in the United States could face greater pressure to honor their investment commitments and deliver promised jobs.

The Supreme Court struck down tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in February, but the Trump administration has imposed duties under Section 232, which applies to Korean cars and steel, and under Section 301.

Leading shipbuilding firms, which play a central role in the $350 billion U.S. investment pledge, ended lower while defense stocks were mixed.

Hanwha Ocean lost 1.86 percent to close at 52,800 won ($39.40) on Wednesday and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 1.40 percent to close at 282,500 won.

Hanwha Ocean's Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 26, 2025 KIM HYUN-DONG

Shipbuilding cooperation is expected to largely survive the shift in Congress, with the main uncertainty centered on warship construction in Korea. Korean investment in U.S. shipyards and Navy maintenance work under the "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again" initiative has drawn support from both parties.

Building U.S. warships in Korea is a separate legal question. U.S. law prohibits it, though the president can grant an exception on national security grounds after notifying Congress and waiting 30 days. The Senate Armed Services Committee's version of the fiscal 2027 defense bill would eliminate that waiver, though the bill has yet to pass the Senate.

Defense firms are expected to see limited direct impact, since much of their recent growth has come from Europe rather than the United States. Korea's defense exports rose from $9.5 billion in 2024 to $15.4 billion in 2025 and are forecast to exceed $27 billion this year, according to the Export-Import Bank of Korea, with Poland accounting for a large share.

The nuclear-powered submarine project, by contrast, could face closer scrutiny by the Democrats. No submarine fuel agreement between Seoul and Washington has been reported since Trump approved the project in October last year. Starting in January, Democrats will chair the armed services and foreign affairs committees, which review nuclear cooperation agreements. Four Democratic senators already asked Trump in January to maintain restrictions on Korean enrichment and reprocessing.

During trading, defense stocks moved in different directions. Hanwha Aerospace, Korea's largest defense firm eyeing the construction of an ammunition manufacturing site in Arkansas and seeking the supply of K9 howitzers to the U.S. Army, went down by 1.35 percent and Hyundai Rotem, a manufacturer of K2 tanks, rose 4.04 percent.

On the other hand, shares of electric vehicle battery makers and renewable energy companies rallied sharply. The main Kospi index closed 0.62 percent higher after plunging more than 4 percent.

Hanwha Qcells’ Cartersville plant in Georgia YONHAP

Hanwha Solutions led the rally, soaring 18.64 percent to close at 28,000 won on the Kospi, while HD Hyundai Energy Solutions, which supplies solar cells, modules and power generation systems, climbed 12.47 percent to 88,400 won.

Hanwha's solar unit, Hanwha Qcells, has invested more than $2.5 billion to build a solar manufacturing factory in Georgia, the largest investment in U.S. solar history. Its Cartersville plant is the country's only vertically integrated solar manufacturing plant, where major components from ingot to finished module are made under one roof.

Battery makers Samsung SDI rocketed 11.57 percent to close at 545,000 won, while LG Energy Solution rose 5.03 percent to 355,000 won. SK Innovation, which owns battery firm SK On, increased 3.86 percent to 123,700 won.

Battery materials firm Posco Future M, which provides cathode and anode materials to battery companies, jumped 10.81 percent to 181,400 won, while its parent company Posco Holdings also advanced 3.56 percent to 276,000 won.

EcoPro, a battery material firm, surged 9.54 percent to 76,900 won, while its subsidiary EcoPro BM soared 10.96 percent to 97,200 won. L&F, known for its high-nickel cathode materials for electric vehicle batteries, rallied 12.84 percent to 91,400 won.

The rally reflects a bet that a Democratic Congress will act as a check on the Trump administration's retreat from clean energy.

Korean solar and battery shares have struggled since last year's sweeping tax and spending law, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, accelerated the phaseout of federal tax credits for solar and wind projects and ended incentives for electric vehicle purchases. The sector took another blow when Trump formally scrapped his predecessor's goal of making electric vehicles half of all new car sales by 2030.

"Given that the Democrats have traditionally been favorable toward environmentally friendly policies, and considering the benefits from unwinding Trump-era policies, a Democratic victory would be positive for the battery sector," Hana Securities said in a recent report. "Support for renewable energy is likely to be strengthened," it added.

The semiconductor sector, which is not directly linked with the U.S. investment package, remains mixed as Samsung Electronics edged down 0.23 percent and SK hynix gained 0.86 percent.

Some analysts forecast that a Democratic-dominated Congress could lead to stricter oversight of ⁠ AI infrastructure projects and AI trades in general, which could hurt demand for memory chips.





BY SARAH CHEA, PARK EUN-JEE, KIM MIN-YOUNG [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]