Democratic rout in U.S. offers opportunity for Korean shipbuilders, uncertainty for chipmakers

The U.S. Capitol in Washington is seen a day after the midterm elections on Nov. 4. AP/YONHAP

The dramatic shift may complicate the calculus for firms investing in the United States, with Trump still in power but facing strong checks by the U.S. Congress.

The Democratic takeover of the U.S. Congress in the midterm elections has complicated the outlook for major Korean companies. Opportunities could open up in sectors expected to enjoy bipartisan support including shipbuilding, defense and power infrastructure, but uncertainties remain over tariffs and tax credits in the semiconductor and automotive sectors.

Korean firms pouring funds into the United States — including Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, Hyundai Motor Group and Hanwha Group — are closely watching for changes in U.S. trade and industrial policies following the midterm elections, industry sources said Thursday.

Although Democrats have secured control of Congress, analysts say an immediate change in tariff policy is unlikely because U.S. President Donald Trump retains his veto power and the executive branch continues to wield authority over trade policy.

For the semiconductor industry, the biggest concern is whether the United States will extend investment tax credits for chip manufacturing facilities.

The United States raised the tax credit rate for investments in semiconductor factories and equipment to 35 percent this year. However, facilities that begin construction after the end of this year are generally ineligible for the credit.

Although both parties agree on the need for an extension, changing the deadline would require an amendment to the tax code. Even if manufacturing subsidies under the existing CHIPS and Science Act remain in place, tighter congressional oversight and restrictions on expanding production facilities in China could pose challenges.

Regulations on AI data center construction are another potential concern.

A sign with a slogan against the construction of data centers stands in Leavenworth County, Kansas, on Nov. 3. REUTERS/YONHAP

Democrats also won gubernatorial elections in Texas and Georgia, two major destinations for data center investment. Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa pledged to suspend approvals for new data centers, citing pressure on electricity and water supplies. Georgia Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms also called for a temporary halt to new developments.

Reuters reported Wednesday that "data center opponents were among the biggest winners of the Democrats' landslide victories in the U.S. midterm elections."

"Investors said the results are likely to usher in tougher regulation and could ripple across financial markets where AI stocks were falling on Wednesday," the report added.

If stricter permitting requirements delay AI data center construction, demand for AI memory chips, including high bandwidth memory produced by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, could also be affected.

The automotive industry, meanwhile, is expected to continue facing tariff pressures.

Hyundai Motor Group, which established Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia, and GM Korea, which relies heavily on exports to the United States, are among the companies likely to be affected.

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Ellabell, Georgia, is seen in an undated photo. HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP

"Even with stronger checks from Democrats, it will be difficult to immediately lower the 15 percent tariff imposed on Korean-made vehicles," an industry source said.

While tariffs may weigh on the companies, a revival of Democratic policies promoting environmentally friendly vehicles could benefit Hyundai and Kia's electrification businesses.

If EV tax credits, which expired in September last year, are reinstated, battery makers including LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK On could also benefit. However, restoring the incentives would require legislative changes and Trump's approval, barring a veto override.

Shipbuilding and defense are more likely to see policy continuity, as rebuilding the U.S. shipbuilding industry and strengthening naval capabilities enjoy broad bipartisan support.

Hanwha Group acquired Philly Shipyard in the United States, while HD Hyundai is pursuing expansion into the U.S. market through a partnership with local engineering company Kiewit.

Some provisions of proposed legislation aimed at revitalizing the U.S. shipbuilding industry have also been incorporated into the House version of the National Defense Authorization Act, raising expectations for expanded local investment and cooperation in building naval and commercial vessels.

LS Electric's power distribution solutions for data centers are pictured in an undated photo. LS ELECTRIC

The power equipment and nuclear energy sectors could also see new opportunities for cooperation as U.S. electricity demand rises and the country seeks to strengthen energy security. Power equipment manufacturers such as LS Electric and Hyosung Heavy Industries could secure more orders.

In solar energy, efforts by Democrats to restore clean energy tax credits could benefit solar panel manufacturers such as Hanwha Solutions, which operates manufacturing facilities in the United States. Businesses involving fossil fuels, including liquefied natural gas, face greater uncertainty over potential policy changes.

The oil refining industry, which posted strong third quarter earnings, is on alert following a sharp drop in international oil prices.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures plunged 8.29 percent from the previous session to close at $88.12 per barrel on Wednesday, amid growing expectations that the war with Iran could end.

Because it typically takes one to two months from purchasing crude oil to selling refined petroleum products, a sudden decline in oil prices could result in inventory losses as refiners are left holding crude purchased at higher prices.

Hanwha Solutions's solar panels are lined up in California in an undated photo. HANWHA SOLUTIONS

However, it remains unclear whether the decline in oil prices will continue.

"A large amount of refining capacity has been destroyed worldwide, so supply disruptions could persist for some time," another industry source said. "The key question is when supply will recover."

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are expected to see limited short-term effects, as existing policies on pharmaceutical tariffs and restrictions targeting Chinese biotech companies are likely to remain in place.

"Pressure on Chinese biotech companies is likely to continue," Lee Seung-kyou, vice president of the Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization, said. "Korean companies could benefit indirectly by emerging as alternative suppliers."

"Opportunities could emerge for Korean companies entering the U.S. market in sectors with bipartisan support, including shipbuilding, semiconductors and power infrastructure," Lee Geum-ha, head of the North America regional headquarters at the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, said, emphasizing the need to closely monitor legislative developments in the United States.





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO, CHOI EUN-KYUNG, KO SUK-HYUN, NA SANG-HYEON [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]