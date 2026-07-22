Delinquency ratio on bank loans up for 2nd month in May

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Buy-side sidecar activated after Kospi jumps over 5%
Korea’s benchmark index jumped 5.8 percent Wednesday morning, topping 7,000 and triggering a buy-side sidecar as gains accelerated.
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Korean won gains sharply against yen as SK hynix inflows, rate hike lift currency
The won has climbed more than 5 percent against the yen in three weeks, reaching its strongest level against the Japanese currency since Nov. 22, 2024.
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Kospi closes over 3% higher on chip rebound
Stocks surged 3.56 percent as bargain hunting lifted major semiconductor shares and the won strengthened against the dollar.
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'Don't invest': 'Father of Korean ETFs' warns against single-stock leveraged funds
In a Facebook post, Bae Jae-kyu, the CEO of Korea Investment Management, wrote that the products pose a huge risk of accumulating losses.