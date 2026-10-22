Delinquency ratio on bank loans rises

Bank ATMs are seen in Seoul on Oct. 5. NEWS1

In August, the delinquency ratio on bank loans increased for the second consecutive month, reaching 0.69 percent.

The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks rose for the second consecutive month in August, data showed Friday.

The delinquency numbers on banks' won-denominated loans stood at 0.69 percent as of end-August, up 0.06 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

The amount of newly overdue loans came to 3 trillion won ($2.26 billion) in August, down 0.2 trillion won from the previous month.

The amount of write-offs of such loans, on the other hand, came in at 1.5 trillion won, up 0.1 trillion won over the cited period, according to the FSS.

The delinquency ratio for corporate loans stood at 0.86 percent as of end-August, up 0.08 percentage point from a month earlier, and the ratio for household loans rose 0.03 percentage point to 0.45 percent over the same period.





Yonhap