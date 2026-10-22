Delinquency ratio on bank loans rises

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Seoul shares open sharply lower amid AI woes
Korean shares opened sharply lower on Oct. 23, with the Kospi index dropping 130.6 points, or 2.36 percent, amid concerns over U.S. AI and semiconductor stock losses.
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Five penny stocks face delisting under tougher rules
TKG Aikang, Nuintek, Hyungji Global, Barunson Entertainment & Arts and i-Scream Edu face delisting, as their stock prices have failed to meet the stricter requirements implemented in July.
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Kospi declines over 3% on profit-taking due to persistent AI concerns
The Kospi fell 201.8 points, or 3.52 percent, to 5,533.77. It had opened down 1.14 percent, then briefly turning positive and reaching an intraday high of 5,740.28 before resuming its decline.
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Solidigm U.S. IPO would face Korea split-listing rules, FSC says
The FSC says a potential U.S. initial public offering by SK hynix subsidiary Solidigm would trigger Korea’s split-listing rules and shareholder protection obligations.