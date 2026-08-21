Delinquency ratio on bank loans down in June

Korea's bank loan delinquency ratio fell to 0.56 percent in June as lenders sharply increased write-offs of soured debt.

The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks fell in June from a month earlier due mainly to a rise in write-offs of soured debts, data showed Friday.

The delinquency numbers on banks' won-denominated loans stood at 0.56 percent as of the end of June, down 0.11 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

The amount of newly overdue loans came to 2.6 trillion won ($1.86 billion) in June, down 0.7 billion won from the previous month.

The amount of write-offs of such loans, on the other hand, came in at 5.3 trillion won, up 3.8 trillion won over the cited period, according to the FSS.

The delinquency ratio for corporate loans stood at 0.68 percent as of the end of June, down 0.16 percentage point from a month earlier, and the ratio for household loans declined 0.05 percentage point to 0.40 percent over the same period.





Yonhap