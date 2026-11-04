The Daou-CJ consortium, the preferred bidder to acquire the JoongAng Ilbo, will sign a 520 billion won ($388 million) conditional share subscription agreement (SSA) on Thursday to quickly normalize the newspaper's management.

The consortium — which consists of Daou Tech, Saramin, CJ and Shinsegae — held separate board meetings on Wednesday to approve the SSA deal for acquiring the JoongAng Ilbo's management control. The JoongAng Ilbo also held a board meeting to approve the deal.

The acquisition is structured as a third-party share allotment, under which the consortium will subscribe to newly issued shares and become the largest shareholder.

Related Article Daou-CJ consortium selected as preferred bidder for JoongAng Ilbo acquisition

The consortium will inject 520 billion won for the acquisition. The ratio breakdown by investor is: 36.5 percent by Daou Tech; 13.7 percent by Saramin; 35.7 percent by CJ; and 14.1 percent by Shinsegae.

The money will go directly to the JoongAng Ilbo and be used to restore the company's fiscal soundness and alleviate liability risks — more specifically, financial claims held by creditors, as approved by the council of financial creditors, and publicly offered bonds held by bondholders, as also legally approved by the council of bondholders.

The SSA includes safeguards to protect the JoongAng Ilbo's public role, as well as the company's stability. The Daou-CJ consortium pledges to guarantee the employment of JoongAng Ilbo workers, honor the existing collective bargaining agreements and maintain a stable working environment without forced restructuring.

The freedom of the press and the editorial independence of the JoongAng Ilbo are also guaranteed. The consortium will comply with relevant laws and agreements on fair reporting and refrain from unjustly interfering in reporting, columns and editorial directions. It will also discuss establishing institutional safeguards for editorial independence. The measures aim to solidify an independent environment for journalism.

The JoongAng Ilbo will prioritize its efforts to complete its workout within the year. It will also use this capital injection to prove the media company's competitiveness and encourage a company-wide drive to innovate content.

"We will do our utmost effort to protect the interest of creditors and investors who have placed their trust in and supported the JoongAng Ilbo, and also to restore the company's financial health as soon as possible," Park Chang-hee, CEO of the JoongAng Ilbo, said. "After the new ownership structure is put in place, we will further strengthen the competitiveness of our content and enhance management efficiency, so that we may maintain the trust of our readers and advertisers."





BY PARK HYUN-JU [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]