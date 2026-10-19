Daou-CJ consortium selected as preferred bidder for JoongAng Ilbo acquisition

Read more
-
From aespa to AKMU, pharmaceuticals tap K-pop star power to court younger consumers
Advertising is shifting as companies market products as daily necessities and even offer unique editions.
-
The iPhone foldable is so popular preorders sold out. That may be good for one Samsung affiliate.
While the Apple device is expected to challenge Samsung Electronics’ dominance in the form factor, the display unit could see a jump in screen orders.
-
Hyundai Rotem to acquire Hyundai Wia’s defense business for $262M
The deal is expected to boost the buyer’s competitiveness in the global market with more in-house weapons production.
-
Mercedes-Benz unveils electric CLA, GLC with stable pricing pledge
Mercedes-Benz Korea revealed its new electric CLA sedan and GLC SUV, promising no abrupt price cuts as imported EV demand accelerates.