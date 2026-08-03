Danuri lunar orbiter to record Falcon 9 stage’s collision on moon’s surface

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AI demand pushes DRAM, NAND flash prices to record highs
DRAM and NAND hit new peaks in July, with analysts expecting prices to climb up to 20 percent in the third quarter as server demand tightens supply
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LG unveils K-Exaone 2.0, Korea’s largest open-source AI model
LG AI Research released the 750 billion-parameter K-Exaone 2.0 on Hugging Face under an open-source license, touting stronger benchmark results against global rivals.
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LG Innotek, TDK join forces to give robots better vision, sense of touch
For the partnership, LG Innotek is contributing its modularization and digital signal processing technology, and Japan-based TDK is doing the same with its tactile sensing technology.
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Seoul startup launches 'AI Brand Index' to track visibility across ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini
AIBIX lab launched a 100-point ranking system to measure how often brands appear in the top four AI models.